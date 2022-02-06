Bitcoin returns to $ 40,000, $ 50 million in short liquidated in a few hours

Bitcoin (BTC) is back at $ 40,000 for the first time in over two weeks – the volatility seen yesterday on Wall Street proved to be an advantage for BTC.

BTC / USD, one hour candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Bitcoin shorts liquidated en masse

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that the BTC / USD pair suddenly surged above $ 40,000, just two hours after the opening of Wall Street.

The price of Bitcoin rose by $ 3,000 within two hours: an unexpectedly strong performance that hurt short sellers. According to the on-chain monitoring resource Coinglass, the price increase caused BTC liquidations of $ 50 million, more than $ 100 million when considering cross-crypto assets.

Bitcoin liquidations chart. Source: Coinglass

Analysts, who were looking at the resistance at $ 39,600, expressed strong optimism about the recent moves in the asset. “Well I think people are starting to feel the FOMO,“commented Michaël van de Poppe, Cointelegraph collaborator.

The Wall Street session opened with significant gains from Amazon: this movement fueled a similar rise for other tech stocks and, of course, for crypto.

In this confusing short-term context, many have taken the opportunity to reiterate Bitcoin’s price targets in the long term:

“Key Levels of Bitcoin. Shakeout under $ 38,500, the scenario unfolded almost perfectly. HTF: Remember the mid-term target, Daily 360-MA at $ 48,000. LTF: After the LTF projection is completed perfectly, breakout and upward momentum. It has regained the rising wedge, it is currently trading on resistance. We will see a flip between support and resistance, or a breakout. “

“I doubt there is any spot inventory left to sell for $ 40,000. What was supposed to be sold has already been sold during the two-month downtrend, crowned by a macro panic,” has commented on Twitter the analyst Light regarding the sustainability of BTC’s recent movements:

“I also doubt that those who bought in the $ 30,000 area did it to sell at these prices. In many ways, it’s similar to the $ 6,000 level in 2019.”

ETH up by almost 30% compared to the January lows

Altcoins followed Bitcoin’s lead: Ether (ETH) grew nearly 7% from yesterday, back above $ 3,000 once again.

ETH / USD was last trading at this important psychological level on January 21: just over ten days ago it was dangerously close to $ 2,000.

ETH / USD, one hour candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

A wave of green also for the other cryptocurrencies in the Top 10, with daily growth in many cases exceeding 10%