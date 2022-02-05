Bitcoin returns to $ 40,000, $ 50 million in short liquidated in a few hours

Bitcoin (BTC) is back at $ 40,000 for the first time in over two weeks – the volatility seen yesterday on Wall Street proved to be an advantage for BTC.

BTC / USD, one hour candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Bitcoin shorts liquidated en masse

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that the BTC / USD pair suddenly surged above $ 40,000, just two hours after the opening of Wall Street.

The price of Bitcoin rose by $ 3,000 within two hours: an unexpectedly strong performance that hurt short sellers. According to the on-chain monitoring resource Coinglass, the price increase caused BTC liquidations of $ 50 million, more than $ 100 million when considering cross-crypto assets.

Bitcoin liquidations chart. Source: Coinglass

Analysts, who were looking at the resistance at $ 39,600, expressed strong optimism about the recent moves in the asset. “Well I think people are starting to feel the FOMO,“commented Michaël van de Poppe, Cointelegraph collaborator.

The Wall Street session opened with significant gains from Amazon: this movement fueled a similar rise for other tech stocks and, of course, for crypto.

In this confusing context in the short term, many have taken the opportunity to reiterate Bitcoin’s price targets in the long term:

“Key Levels of Bitcoin. Shakeout under $ 38,500, the scenario unfolded almost perfectly. HTF: Remember the mid-term target, Daily 360-MA at $ 48,000. LTF: After the LTF projection is completed perfectly, breakout and upward momentum. It has regained the rising wedge, it is currently trading on resistance. We will see a flip between support and resistance, or a breakout. “

#BTC key level

Shakeout below $ 38.5k almost perfect scenario HTF:

Remember #midterm target ~ $ 48k Daily 360MA. LTF:

After LTF projection completed perfectly, breakout pump. Reclaimed rising wedge, currently trading at resistance. Throwback S / R flip or breakout next. pic.twitter.com/iqeo6DofUW – AN₿ESSA (@ Anbessa100) February 4, 2022

“I doubt there is any spot inventory left to sell for $ 40,000. What was supposed to be sold has already been sold during the two-month downtrend, crowned by a macro panic,” has commented on Twitter the analyst Light regarding the sustainability of BTC’s recent movements:

“I also doubt that those who bought in the $ 30,000 area did it to sell at these prices. In many ways, it’s similar to the $ 6,000 level in 2019.”

ETH up by almost 30% compared to the January lows

Altcoins followed Bitcoin’s lead: Ether (ETH) grew nearly 7% from yesterday, back above $ 3,000 once again.

ETH / USD was last trading at this important psychological level on January 21: just over ten days ago it was dangerously close to $ 2,000.

ETH / USD, one hour candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

A wave of green also for the other cryptocurrencies in the Top 10, with daily growth in many cases exceeding 10%