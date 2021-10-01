Bitcoin returns to $ 47,000 in minutes, liquidated short for $ 270 million

Bitcoin (BTC) has soared to nearly $ 48,000 today, in a classic “short squeeze” that has liquidated over $ 270 million in short positions in less than an hour.

BTC / USD, one hour candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

“Goodbye bears”

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that the BTC / USD pair hit a spike of $ 47,800 on Bitstamp: an increase of $ 3,000 in minutes.

A familiar setup for traders, this bullish volatility follows some signs of recovery already identified yesterday, including the difficulties encountered by the US dollar:

“539 BTC shorts liquidated in one minute brought Bitcoin to $ 47,000.”

539 #BTC shorts liquidated in 1 minute sending #Bitcoin to 47k. Squeeeeeeeeezed pic.twitter.com/Uf2CzvndcC – Daniel Joe (@ DanielJoe916) October 1, 2021

“$ 270 million cleared in one hour. Say hello to ‘uptober’!”

$ 270M liquidations in an hour say hi to uptober – Lex Moskovski (@mskvsk) October 1, 2021

“Goodbye bears,” has commented on Twitter the analyst Michaël van de Poppe, collaborator of Cointelegraph, following the movement of Bitcoin. Colleague Rekt Capital has instead shared one slightly more sober forecast:

“Bitcoin will slide low enough to convince everyone that the bull market is over. And at that point it will resume its uptrend.”

Bitcoin had not returned to $ 47,000 since September 19.

Bitcoin liquidations, one hour chart. Source: Bybt

“Uptober” lives up to its name

The mood is also very lively in the rest of the market: some of the major altcoins have seen upward momentum of more than 10%.

The start of the new month also caused Bitcoin’s dominance to rise, currently at 43.3%.