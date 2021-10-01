News

Bitcoin returns to $ 47,000 in minutes, liquidated short for $ 270 million

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Bitcoin (BTC) has soared to nearly $ 48,000 today, in a classic “short squeeze” that has liquidated over $ 270 million in short positions in less than an hour.

BTC / USD, one hour candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
BTC / USD, one hour candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

“Goodbye bears”

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that the BTC / USD pair hit a spike of $ 47,800 on Bitstamp: an increase of $ 3,000 in minutes.

A familiar setup for traders, this bullish volatility follows some signs of recovery already identified yesterday, including the difficulties encountered by the US dollar:

“539 BTC shorts liquidated in one minute brought Bitcoin to $ 47,000.”

“$ 270 million cleared in one hour. Say hello to ‘uptober’!”

Goodbye bears,” has commented on Twitter the analyst Michaël van de Poppe, collaborator of Cointelegraph, following the movement of Bitcoin. Colleague Rekt Capital has instead shared one slightly more sober forecast:

“Bitcoin will slide low enough to convince everyone that the bull market is over. And at that point it will resume its uptrend.”

Bitcoin had not returned to $ 47,000 since September 19.

Bitcoin liquidations, one hour chart. Source: Bybt
Bitcoin liquidations, one hour chart. Source: Bybt

“Uptober” lives up to its name

The mood is also very lively in the rest of the market: some of the major altcoins have seen upward momentum of more than 10%.

Related: Bitcoin: Is the $ 40,000 the New $ 10,000? Support holds up as Bitfinex suspends trading

The start of the new month also caused Bitcoin’s dominance to rise, currently at 43.3%.

Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

861
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
757
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
725
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
721
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
660
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
659
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
650
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
645
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
638
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top