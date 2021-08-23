Bitcoin returns to exceed 50,000 dollars

(Updated 07.50) Bitcoins are back above $ 50,000 for the first time in three months. The most popular cryptocurrency marks an increase of 3.47% on Asian markets around 13.00 local time (7.00 in Switzerland), to 50,316.87 dollars, to its highest levels since mid-May, when the downward trend began for a series of problems between including China’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies and Tesla boss Elon Musk’s decision to stop accepting it for the purchase of electric cars over fears of the environmental impact of digital currency ‘mining’ production.

Later, however, Tesla and Musk indicated renewed support for bitcoin, while other high-profile investors, including Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, moved in the same direction, raising prices.

At the state, the cryptocurrency has appreciated by more than 70% from the six-month lows when it dropped below $ 29,000 in June: while the projections that Bitcoin could head towards $ 100,000 remain valid for some analysts, at the state, however, they are still a long way off the all-time high of April, when they stood just under $ 65,000.

