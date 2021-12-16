Bitcoin reverses ‘bear market’ to $ 53,500 as fear spreads over coronavirus ‘Nu’ variant

On November 26, Bitcoin (BTC) made up for some of its losses at the opening of Wall Street after concerns about a new variant of COVID-19 triggered a sell-off in global markets.

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) hourly chart. Source: TradingView

Pfizer makes money as coronavirus panic spreads

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that BTC / USD stopped its correction just above $ 53,500 on Bitstamp.

Thereafter, the pair added nearly $ 1,500 as crypto markets recovered some of the lost balance, and is hovering around $ 54,400 at the time of writing.

Both cryptocurrencies and traditional assets have suffered a shock due to the spread of a new variant of COVID-19, called “Nu,” which some say could be a problem for vaccination campaigns.

Pfizer, a leading manufacturer of COVID-19 vaccines, ignored the markets’ bearish trend, gaining 7% at the opening of Wall Street. By contrast, the S&P 500 lost 1.5%.

Pfizer hourly chart (NYSE). Source: TradingView

As those who witnessed the events of March 2020 may recall, Bitcoin abandoned its asymmetrical behavior following the decline in stocks and the US dollar.

The contraction below $ 54,000 was accompanied by a familiar cocktail of doubts from multiple sources, including several mainstream media. CNBC joined to Bloomberg in arguing that Bitcoin would “enter bear market territory.”

“Let’s see how the daily candle closes,”Said cautiously trader and analyst Rekt Capital commenting on the impact of recent movements on Bitcoin’s longer-term outlook.

“BTC revisits the black diagonal resistance and is pushed back to the low of the wedge. The daily close below the lower trend line would confirm the breakdown. Let’s see how the daily candle closes. “

#BTC revisits the black diagonal resistance and rejects there On the rejection, $ BTC has returned to the bottom of the wedging structure Daily Close below the bottom trendline would confirm the breakdown Let’s see how the Daily candle closes#Crypto #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/xnEroEYfEj – Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) November 26, 2021

New all-time high for BTC transaction volume

However, there are still few signs of true pessimism among crypto analysts and other long-time participants.

“Huge fixes = huge buying opportunities,” summed up Cointelegraph collaborator Michaël van de Poppe.

“We are still above $ 50,000. Why are you so pained? “

We still at + $ 50K. Really tho. Why are you so hurt? – Looposhi (@ 22loops) November 26, 2021

Even though the lows of November 26 have not been seen since mid-October, overall Bitcoin’s performance in Q4 remains not only positive but fully in line with previous bull markets.

Amid the panic over the spot price, meanwhile, data shows that November 25 saw the largest daily volume of on-chain transactions in Bitcoin’s history.

“Bitcoin hit another all-time high for transaction volume yesterday with $ 36.5 billion in on-chain regulated value.” commented researcher Kevin Rooke.