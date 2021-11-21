Bitcoin revolution in New York? It starts with the salary of the mayor

Eric Adams wants to bring the Miami experience to the Big Apple to make it “the center of the cryptocurrency industry”. To beat is skepticism and resistance to the world of digital money

Eric Adams He is the 110th mayor in New York history, the second African American to be elected in the city and the first to be paid in bitcoin. Apparently, in fact, the former policeman plans to make New York City “the center of the cryptocurrency industry and other innovative and fast-growing industries”.

The news was made public through a Twitter exchange of responses between Adams and his Miami counterpart. Francis Suarez, who after re-election had declared that he wanted to receive his first salary in bitcoin. The new mayor of the most populous city in the United States, on the other hand, wanted to triple: “In New York we always do great”, he wrote, “so I will take my first three salaries in bitcoin”. His spokesperson provided more details, Even Thies, who explained how the new mayor will receive payments through the exchange with the dollar, since a different remuneration is not expected (at least for now).

The response of the mayor of Miami was not long in coming. “Touché,” Suarez wrote under the comment, congratulating Adams on the election and advocating the possibility of a “friendly competition to make our respective cities crypto-capital.” The synergy between the two first citizens dates back to some time ago and can represent a new frontier in the United States, where cryptocurrencies are taking on an increasingly important but controversial role.

During his first term in office, Suarez sought to make Miami a hub for digital coin innovation, introducing the MiamiCoin to the city, presented in August, the result of collaboration with the non-profit organization CityCoins. A partnership that would seem to benefit the municipal coffers. This in fact sends 30% to the city from each MiamiCoin created – or extracted, if you prefer. Thus, in September alone, he would have guaranteed $ 7.1 million in Miami.

Also for this reason, Adams was intrigued by the question and his wish is that cooperation between the two metropolises could be born, capable of bringing other significant developments in the new payment method. Already when he triumphed in the Democratic primary for the post of mayor, Adams had warned that from that moment he would do anything to transform New York into the “center of bitcoin” and, more generally, “of all technology”. Joking, but perhaps not too much, he had warned Mayor Suarez of how the hierarchies were about to change.

All of this “shows how bitcoin is attracting a wide range of interest”, in which “you can now also include the mayor of New York,” he argued. Edward Moya, market analyst at FX Oandam. Yet, not everyone would seem enthusiastic about the path that is being taken. “I’m just trying to imagine the process for this to happen. It sounds like a nightmare, ”he said in alarm Stephen Palley, blockchain expert and partner of the law firm Anderson Kill. The main concern is always the same. In the absence of regulation, it has not yet been clarified who will hold the digital wallet and how bitcoin salaries will comply with federal labor laws. At the moment, it is not even possible to guarantee daily payments with cryptocurrencies.

In the United States, the debate is frightening but it is open and highly debated. Developer Jameson Loop, for example, has created a platform to control who among members of Congress owns bitcoin. According to Bitcoin Politicians, there would be six at the moment, all Republicans. Among the senators are Cynthia Lummis (Wyoming), who was in favor of cryptocurrencies from the very beginning, so much so that he wanted to spread the culture among his colleagues, and Patrick Toomey (Pennsylvania). In the House of Representatives, however, there are Michael McCaul (Texas), Barry Moore (Alabama), Jefferson van Drew (New Jersey) e Michael Watz (Florida).

What is certain is that out of 535 members of Congress they represent too small a number to be able to start a more serious discourse on cryptocurrencies as daily payment methods. Perhaps, if the experiment were successful in a city like New York, different scenarios could open up.

(Photo: Twitter @ericadamsfornyc)