Bitcoin Revolution: Sec approves ETFs exposed on companies investing in Bitcoin

What the SEC did on October 5th is a bit of a small watershed in the history of cryptocurrencies.

But let’s go in order. Cryptocurrencies suffer greatly from the level of acceptance they enjoy from the world financial authorities. This is important to understand because it is connected with the fact that these virtual currencies need legitimation to convince the undecided. In fact, the Chinese ban was a major blow to Bitcoin. Whenever there are rumors of possible hostility from regulators, cryptocurrencies feel the pinch. But the strongest attestation of trust in Bitcoin and in general in the whole crypto sector can only come from the approval of an ETF exposed to Bitcoin by the Sec.

A small step for the Sec

This event has long been awaited as a sort of definitive consecration of cryptocurrencies in the form of an investment that is now cleared and mainstream. The SEC has always appeared very hesitant about this etf and in fact after months it has not yet approved it. Yet on October 5 it approved something that comes very close to it. In fact, it has approved an export etf on companies that in turn invest stably in cryptocurrencies. Created by Volt Equity, it is focused on companies that make money from Bitcoins. In short, a sort of intermediate step that has thrilled crypto enthusiasts. Now the approval of the famous Bitcoin etf appears closer. But does it really change that much? In theory no, but in practice yes. In theory not, because Americans already have a lot of ways to invest in cryptocurrencies.

But it is important to understand that to expand the audience of users, cryptocurrencies need to receive important and institutional endorsements. And obviously who better than the Sec …

In short, a symbolic question that could open the doors of significant increases to the popular cryptocurrency.