Bitcoin rises 4.2 thousand%! Bitcoin BTC Market Cap Collapse

photo freepik.com

Whale Alert, as we well know, is a platform that specializes in documenting and recording cryptocurrency transfers. This was activated for the first time since 2013 because a bitcoin wallet containing 407 Bitcoins has been reactivated after 10 years. The value for which the portfolio was purchased at that time was 355 thousand dollars, equivalent to 15.5 million dollars right now. We are referring to a rise in value of 4.2 thousand%, which has been the dream of every investor.

Trading with SquaredFinancial

It was Monday when the portfolio was liquidated. Keep in mind that initially its value was around 355,254 dollars. Bitcoin is currently trading at around $38,318 on major spot exchanges. At this price level, an unknown whale could sell its entire portfolio for $15.5 million.

Shuffling the different options about the reason for such a move, we first thought that someone may have forgotten that they had mined Bitcoin in the first years of the network’s existence or lost the access data to the wallet. It cannot be ruled out that someone was waiting to make the most of his fortune, as has ended up happening.

Hence the Bitcoin market capitalization of up to about $727,303,598,144, relative to a market volume of $22,746,021,193, after drops of 0.11% on a one-week scale and 0.12% drops on a one-day scale.

In recent months, several similar Bitcoin wallets have recovered after years of inactivity. Addresses dating back to the year 2011 tend to attract the most public attention, as speculation suggests they may be associated with Satoshi Nakamoto.