Bitcoin: Rises Against Macro Data

There race from Bitcoin which brought it back abundantly above altitude $ 41,000 this time it’s worth double. Not just because $ BTC grew by 10% in less than 24 hours, but because the conditions that are being created on the financial markets are both adverse to the equity world and to that of cryptocurrencies.

A Bitcoin in countertrendwhich in a scenario dominated by next moves of the FED beats all kinds of expectations and all kinds of rationality, which is – at least in our opinion – a very encouraging sign. Today’s topic is employment data USEwhich those who want to invest in this market for the long term will have to learn to understand.

The Bitcoin rush has even more of the unbelievable – let’s find out why

Bitcoin soars above $ 41,000 – and it’s a race that fundamental analysis would have 100% wrong

Bitcoin it has been behaving like a financial asset for some time now – and this would impose the validity of the fundamental analysis, at least the initial one, which reads economic events to understand any market reactions.

The correlation, very precise until yesterday, now no longer exists

But yesterday, and this hadn’t happened for a long time, Bitcoin it has detached itself from a rather close correlation with the world of actionsresponding contrary to the input that came from the economy USE. The fact that we want to analyze today is a complex one and that is why we invite you to follow us step by step in our reasoning. Let’s proceed in order.

US employment data travels to the top

The most important data that arrived yesterday are the almost 500,000 more jobs in the USE in January. It is a signal of a certain strength of the job marketwhich on the one hand is a good sign for the economy in general, and on the other, a signal bearish for all equity markets. And to understand the correlation we will have to add another element.

Fed has more room for maneuver if employment grows

This was explained by Jerome Powell already in December. An increase in interest rates would have the effect of cooling the economic growth – and this is undisputed. Federal Reserve would therefore have more room for maneuver in the case of full employmentbecause its possible bullish maneuvers on rates would have less deleterious effects on the economy.

In a nutshell, such a strong US occupation is the green light for FED to have a more attitude hawkish that is, more aggressive. And in front of a news of this type we should have found ourselves, logically, in front of pushes bearish also for the world of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Which, on the other hand, did not happen.

Bitcoin runs, but not only

This particular circumstance is also reminiscent of something else. The marketmade some rare exceptionkeep moving to the towing from Bitcoin. Ethereum is back above i $ 3,000, Solana above i $ 115 And Binance Coin abundantly above i $ 400.

A sign that the market still has very important correlations – and that capital tends to flow in proportion to all or most of the major protocols. Relatively back Algorand And Uniswapbut still with an important plus sign.

Difficult to read the upcoming events

With Bitcoin that moves against the tide it becomes much more difficult to understand how it will move in the next few hours. In addition to the classic unpredictability of the weekendit will be necessary to establish how long the US and crypto markets will remain in inverse correlation.

Difficult to say now, even if what happened in the last few hours has brought a enthusiasm on the market that has not been seen for some time. Without forgetting that the future operations of FED they will have diminishing returns, because the markets have already discounted at least in part the announcements of the main central bank in the world.