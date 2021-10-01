News

Bitcoin rises, analyst on Twitter: “goodbye bears”

Posted on
The market-leading cryptocurrency is on the rise on Friday, with its price rising more than $ 4,000 in the past 24 hours.

What happened

Today Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) rose to a price of $ 47,600. At 6:30 am ET, the digital asset was trading at around $ 44,900, before jumping 6% in just 10 minutes to $ 47,600.

“Goodbye bears,” tweeted well-known market analyst Michaël van de Poppe following the bullish price movement that has had serious consequences for those who bet against Bitcoin.

Read also: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin lively in late September

According to sales figures provided by Bybt, short positions worth $ 270 million were liquidated within an hour.

Large cap altcoins have followed Bitcoin’s price movement: over the past 24 hours Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) gained 9%, Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) was up 7%, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) had an 8% increase e Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) jumped 13.56%.

Photo: Executium on Unsplash

