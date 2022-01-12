News

Bitcoin rises to $ 44,000 after US inflation, Ethereum + 8%

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 17 2 minutes read

  1. Home ››
  2. News >>
  3. World News ››


from


FACEBOOK
TWITTER
LINKEDIN

Quick reaction of cryptocurrencies to the new surge in US inflation. The bitcon rose within a whisker of $ 44,000 with an increase of over 5% in the last 24 hours (CoinDesk data). The Ethereum does better with + 7.8% at $ 3,360. Over + 7% also for Solana and + 10.5% for Terra.

In December, US inflation marks + 7%, compared to + 6.8% in November. This is the highest level since February 1982. The trend was in line with expectations. Excluding the most volatile components, represented by the prices of food and energy goods, core inflation advanced by 5.5%, compared to the previous + 4.9%.

Related News

DEPARTURE IN EUROPE

European stock exchanges: purchases pending US inflation

Starting in positive territory for the main European stock exchanges in the wake of Wall Street and the jump of the Asian markets (Nikkei at + 1.9%). In the first moments of trading, the English index …

THE NEW ESTIMATES

World Bank: scissored at 2022 estimates, Omicron weighs

After the strong rebound recorded in 2021, the global economy is entering a phase of slowdown in the wake of the new threats of the Covid-19 variants and an increase in inflation. In the latest report …

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 17 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Dying Light 2, beloved actress joins the cast

October 3, 2021

Ethereum acts as a ‘hedge’ while ETH / BTC reaches untouched highs for 3 years

December 4, 2021

Kevin O’Leary really likes Solana and Polygon

November 21, 2021

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com

October 19, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button