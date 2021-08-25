Bitcoin: rising price, but few transactions

Despite the Bitcoin price being recently back to mid-May levels, the number of daily transactions recorded on the blockchain is not yet growing.

In fact, from the end of July number of transactions per day on-chain in BTC fluctuates constantly between 180,000 and 270,000, that is, well below the threshold of 300,000 which was almost constantly exceeded since June last year.

Increase the use of Bitcoin on LN

Looking at the trend of this metric in recent years, in reality, we see a relatively steady decline since May 2019, when even 450,000 transactions were exceeded in a single day.

Therefore it is possible to imagine that a number of small transactions have moved off-chain, perhaps thanks to the use of Lightning Network.

Certainly, however, the drastic decline that occurred after mid-April is also linked, and not a little, to the drop in the price of Bitcoin.

Bitcoin: growing transactions?

Comparing the trend of this metric with that of the average value of the single transaction, it turns out instead that is constantly growing at least since August last year, peaking at the end of July this year. Indeed, the current level from this point of view is the highest ever, if we exclude the two single huge peaks of 27 July and 1 August.

This seems to suggest that many small-value BTC transactions are “transferring” off-chain, in order to reduce fees, while on-chain, especially large transactions are remaining.

Bitcoin and the Glassnode report

A recent Glassnode report However, it also reveals that as Bitcoin’s price has been rising in recent weeks, other on-chain metrics have also been falling.

Indeed, the levels of some on-chain assets do not yet appear to have reacted to the ongoing bullish movement, remaining at historically low levels after the May slump. Glassnode notes that the number of daily on-chain trades only a few times in the past five years has been this low, and is even similar to what was seen during the 2018/2019 bear market.

This does not detract the overall dynamics of supply remained bullish, with for example the volume of BTC held by long-term holders reaching a new all-time high at 12.69 million BTC, surpassing the previous record of October 2020.

A similar scenario would seem suitable for triggering a new bullrun, i.e. with on-chain metrics that still have considerable room for growth, and clear indications of a possible imbalance between a scarce supply and a possible growing demand.

In other words, should the market demand for BTC grow, it currently seems very likely that it can generate a further increase in prices, and the low on-chain bitcoin usage metrics suggest that demand still has ample room for growth, albeit only in theory for now.

To this it should be added that the trading volumes on the crypto markets are currently not very high, especially when compared with those recorded during the bullrun at the beginning of the year, corroborating the hypothesis that there is still ample room for growth, albeit always for now only in theory.