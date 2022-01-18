Bitcoin risks a drop of up to $ 30k

Bitcoin is falling

Bitcoin’s price fell on Monday [-$842] and started the new week with a bearish engulfing candle on the daily time frame.

The 1-day BTC / USD chart NightRocker shows that it is time for Bitcoin price decisions again.

As traders will notice, there is very little support between $ 42k and level 1 fib [$39.718,51]. If BTC bearish traders get the better of it, they will soon test that fib level again and if they manage to break that level, the travel down to $ 30k it could be harsh and abrupt for the Bitcoin bulls.

If the bulls in the BTC market can somehow hold the $ 40k low and the rally to the 0.786 fib level [$46.025,44], their secondary target is 0.66 [$49.738,87]. If the bulls can send the BTC price above the 0.66 fib and the last stop before the $ 50k level, the third target above the head is the 0.618. [$50.976,67].

The index Fear and Greed is 24 Extreme Fear and +2 from Sunday’s reading of 22 Extreme Fear.

Bitcoin’s price is trading below all major moving averages: 20-Day [$45.466,38], 50-Day [$51.052,74], 100-Day [$52.219.], 200-Day [$47.331,7], Year to Date [$43.262,17].

BTC’s 24-hour price range is $ 41,640- $ 43,256 and the 7-day range is $ 41,628- $ 44,142. Bitcoin’s 52-week price range is $ 28,991- $ 69,044.

Bitcoin’s price on this date last year was $ 35,804.

The average price of BTC over the past 30 days is $ 45,828.

The price of Bitcoin [-1,95%] closed the daily candle a $ 42,242 and alternated daily candle closings green / red for the last 6 days.

Ethereum analysis

Ether price followed lower BTC price to start the new week and closed the daily session on Monday to – $ 137.22.

The 1-day ETH / USD chart below from stikytrading show the price of Ether bouncing between the fib level of 88.6% [$2.998,94] and the fib level of 61.8% [$3.547,72]. Ether market bullish traders are still hoping to break the 61.8% fib and test the 50.00% fib level [$3.789,35], but the offers have been rather weak from bullish traders for the past few days.

Conversely, bearish ETH market participants appear to still be holding the Ether market momentum and are looking to break out of the 88.60% fib level. [$2.998,94]. If the bears manage to break this level, a trip back to test the 100% fib level [$2.765,50] and a full retracement should enlighten market participants to understand if a longer bearish trend is in store for ETH traders.

The price of Ether is trading below all major moving averages: 20-Day [$3.580,94], 50-Day [$3.988,23], 100-Day [$3.838,84], 200-Day [$3.245,21], Year to Date [$3.367,32].

The 24-hour ETH price range is $ 3,156- $ 3,363 and the 7-day price range is $ 3,070- $ 3,395. Ether’s 52-week price range is $ 1,110- $ 4,878.

The price of ETH on this date in 2020 was $ 1,229.

The average price of ETH over the past 30 days is $ 3,640.

The price of Ether [-4,10%] closed the daily candle on Monday worth $ 3,209.25 and Ether suffered a bearish engulfed to start the new week.

Polygon analysis

Polygon’s price closed its daily session on Monday a – $ 0.12 and in red for the second consecutive day.

The first MATIC chart we look at today is the 1-day MATIC / USDT chart MohammadWaezi. This chart shows the price of MATIC colliding with the 1 fib level [$2,76] and the bottom of the range at $ 2.34.

MATIC bulls are hoping that if they fail to break out of the 1 fib level they can maintain a long-term trend line dating back to March 2021. If they fail to maintain this trend line, the next stop below is the level 0.382 fib [1,42 dollari].

The second chart we look at today is the 4-hour MATIC / USD chart doublejay. Traders will notice that the price of MATIC on the 4-hour chart is trading in a long-term ascending channel which dates back to July 2021. If the bulls of MATIC are able to maintain this ascending trend and a fifth wave of its current harmonic is imminent, a trip up to testing the $ 4 level would become more likely.

MATIC is + 6.267% against the US dollar over the past 12 months, +5,383 versus BTC and + 2,378% versus ETH, at the time of writing.

Polygon’s 24-hour price range is $ 2.17- $ 2.44 and the 7-day price range is $ 2.07- $ 2.44. MATIC’s 52-week price range is $ 0.02- $ 2.92.

Polygon’s price on this date last year was $ 0.036.

The average price for MATIC over the past 30 days is $ 2.37.

Polygon’s price [-4,76%] closed the daily candle on Monday at $ 2.21.