Bitcoin rush! 6 cryptocurrencies ready to explode in 2022

In the crypto world, the most famous currency of all is without too many doubts Bitcoin, which however, even in spite of the collapse that took place on January 6, 2022, after the announcement by the Federal Reserve (Fed) on the future increase in interest rates, is attests to a very high price per unit, now close to 42 thousand dollars a token.

The outrageously high price, followed by that of Ethereum at $ 3,000 per unit, it makes it difficult for small investors to get a decent edge.

However, the value of the BTC over the long term it should not be underestimated, regardless of the initial capital possessed to invest, because according to i Bitcoin Bulls, once institutional investors are able to dominate the market, it could reach a value of $ 1 to $ 6 million per unit; according to Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy, this should happen by 2030.

However, Bitcoin aside, the world of cryptocurrencies for those who want to invest it must be taken into consideration as a whole, also in view of what may be the most recent and new generation altcoins, purchasable at a low price, but which represent a huge potential in the making for a markedly bullish trend already in 2022.

When evaluating an altcoin, a number of elements must be taken into consideration, first of all the enormous volatility of the crypto market, as well as the technology linked to blockchain, the speed of the transaction processes and the mining system used. Another important element is the sustainability of a cryptocurrency, that is, the more transactions and extraction processes are based on reduced energy consumption and limited to renewable sources, the more this could be a good investment.

Always starting from the assumption of volatility of the crypto market, which makes reliable predictions difficult, let’s see which cryptocurrencies to keep under control in view of investments, because they promise to multiply their value in the 2022.

Dogecoin, Elon Musk’s coin as a short-term investment

The Dogecoin in the crypto world it is a complex issue, this is because in itself the coin, born for fun and in ancient times (2013), does not have particular characteristics that make it a project superior to many others in circulation. However, the digital currency is a prime example of the volatility of the markets, this is because it has become dear to Elon Musk, whenever the CEO of Tesla, with claims that are believed to be made on purpose to influence the markets, expresses its adherence to Dogecoin, which has recently called the best cryptocurrency ever, its price literally skyrockets.

It is precisely the non-brilliant career of Dogecoin that led many to believe that Elon Musk’s statements and tweets are just jokes, born with the aim of demonstrating just how the cryptocurrency asset is unreliable and characterized by excessive volatility.

The fact is that, when Musk a few days ago with a Tweet stated that from now on it is Tesla’s online store will allow you to purchase items in Dogecoin, the coin in one day recorded a market peak which caused its price to rise by 40%.

In conclusion, if in the long term the Dogecoin project is not always able to compete with other coins on the market at the moment, the recent interest and the pushes of Tesla’s CEO mean that all in all it still represents a good investment in the short or medium term, even for which its very low cost is equal to $ 0.16 per unit.

In short, aiming for a few coins in the hope that the market forces make the price rise, it is not a bad idea after all. Of course, at the moment it is not possible or at least premature to consider the Dogecoin as a store of value, such as Bitcoin or Ethereum.

Especially since also the position of Elon Musk regarding the Dogecoin it is far from clear.

Solana (SOL) the open-source blockchain, with an interesting cryptocurrency

A very interesting project is Solana which consists of an open-source blockchain with respective cryptocurrency (SOL), recently created, i.e. 2018.

Solana’s strengths are to own a network blockchain not only secure, but also incredibly fast, boasting a whopping 710,000 transactions per minute, on a 1 gigabit network. The transaction cost is also incredibly low.

At the moment the market price of Solana is around citca 150 dollars (136 euros) per unit, recorded in the late afternoon of January 6, 2022.

Stellar Lumens XLM, the potential of the Stellar Consensus Protocol (SCP) instead of Proof-Of-Work (POW)

One of the newly introduced cryptocurrencies is Stellar Lumens XLM (2017), at the moment by registering on Coinbase and by completing an easy quiz, after reading some brief information, you can get up to free $ 10 in Lumens.

It is a currency that has seen exponential growth on the markets in recent years also thanks to the use of Stellar Consensus Protocol (SCP), instead of Proof-Of-Work (POW).

The bullish trend of this cryptocurrency according to the forecasts of market analysts should continue in 2022, making it an attractive investment opportunity. At the moment the price of Stellar Lumen is 0.26 dollars per unit.

Cardano, one of the most energy efficient cryptocurrencies

Another altcoin to keep under control, because it promises to further raise its price in 2022 is Cardano, founded in 2017 by the hand of Charles Hoskinson co-founder of Ethereum. Cardano has its strength in the blockchain protocol which is also the most efficient around from an energy point of view and therefore with a lower environmental impact.

The number of tokens that can be mined amounts to 45 billion, of which 70% are already in circulation. Cardano is a good investment if we look at the 2021 market charts and at forecasts 2022, since in the last year it has gone from the value of 0.22 cents per unit to that of 1.30 dollars per unit.

Coin Bureau offers us an insight into the potential of Cardano In the 2022:

Binance Coin Price Still Rising in 2022!

Binance Coin, that is the cryptocurrency of the Binance exchange platform, has undergone a significant price increase in the last year, opening at 38 dollars and closing 2021 at $ 225 per unit.

Binance Coin has advanced performance that seems to characterize it as an excellent one investment also in 2022, the substantial difference compared to the others cryptocurrencies lies in the fact that it is a project created by a very specific company and not by the usual group of tech developers. It is precisely this aspect that has made some potential investors skeptical even since security level. In any case, the market forecasts also show an upward trend for this digital currency this year.

Avalanche (AVAX), an ultra-fast blockchain and skyrocketing price predictions for 2022

An interesting project is Avalanche, which consists of a new “layer One” blockchain with an improved basic protocol in order to create a more scalable system.

Direct competitor of Ethereum and founded in 2020 by tech experts from Cornell University, Avalanche’s blockchain is able, unlike its rival, to validate transactions independently, with the result that it can manage 6,500 operations per second.

AVAX if we take a look at 2021 started the year with a market price of $ 2.79 per unit and at the end of the year it closed at a value of well 123.09 dollars.