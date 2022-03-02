Bitcoin: Russia imposed an exchange trap and cryptocurrencies soared due to the demand of savers fleeing the ruble

Russian rouble banknotes and representations of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin are seen in this illustration taken March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Bitcoin enjoyed a new spike in its price that placed it well above the psychological barrier of USD 40,000 per unit amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions imposed by the US and its allies on the aggressor. . A driving factor for the rebound in cryptocurrencies in general was a jump in demand by Russian citizens fleeing the ruble after sanctions caused a 30% drop in the value of the Russian currency and sparked a bank run of citizens fearful of losing their savings after the ban on the purchase of foreign currency.

Major cryptocurrencies extended Monday’s gains on Tuesday as the security crisis in Ukraine stemming from the Russian invasion continues to deteriorate. Bitcoin was above $44,000 early Tuesday, up from $38,000 a day earlier. Ether, the currency of the Ethereum network, was trading above $3,000 versus $2,600 on Monday. Thus, Bictoin’s rise exceeded that experienced by gold after the Russian invasion.

Bitcoin rose as much as 16.8% on the day to touch $44,527, according to Coinmarketcap, while Ether jumped 15.2% to $3,029 and dogecoin rose almost 10% to $0.136406.

Among the reasons that may explain the resurgence of crypto asset prices, which plummeted when Russia began the invasion, are the sanctions on Russia. The United States and Europe announced the exclusion of several Russian banks from the SWIFT network, referring to the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications.

Furthermore, the US, the EU, Switzerland and Japan moved to freeze the international reserves of the Central Bank of Russia making it impossible for the entity to defend its currency. As a result, the ruble fell nearly 30% against the dollar on Monday, making it worth less than a cent on the dollar.

The sharp rise in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies comes amid a major rally in Russian ruble and Ukrainian hryvnia trading volumes. Trading volumes between the Russian ruble and bitcoin surged to a nine-month high as the country’s fiat currency fell to record lows in the fallout from the Ukraine invasion.

Transactions with cropocurrencies canceled with Russian rubles reached record levels amid a banking panic that leads savers in Russia to stand in long lines at ATMs

Bitcoin today seems to be a way out of the financial crisis in which Russia fell as a result of Western sanctions. Russia was forced to impose capital controls, foreign exchange barriers, as it did not have international reserves to support the ruble.

Data tracked by Kaiko, a Paris-based cryptocurrency research provider, shows that the volume of ruble-denominated bitcoins surged to nearly RUB 1.5 billion on Thursday, hitting its highest level since May.

Russian savers line up to withdraw money from banks amid financial sanctions on Russia

This implies that operations with cropocurrencies canceled with Russian rubles reached record levels in the midst of a banking panic that leads savers in Russia to stand in long lines at ATMs to withdraw their money from the system, before the Government imposes new restrictions.

According to Kaiko data, Russian savers are not only escaping the currency crisis through Bitcoin. Similar trends were seen in Tether trading volumes with rubles and hryvnias. Tether is the world’s largest stablecoin by market value, offering price stability in the often volatile world of cryptocurrencies by holding a 1:1 ratio to the US dollar.

Kaiko data shows USDT/RUB trading volume also rose to an eight-month high of 1.3 billion rubles on Thursday.

