Bitcoin: Russian Front alongside BTC | Minister vs Central Bank

On Cryptocurrency.it we had already talked about the Russian situation with regards to cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin. A situation that is actually much more balanced than they wanted to do intend the main Italian and non-Italian press organs.

There Central Bankjust a few days ago, he had proposed a ban transversal over the whole sector, however declaring itself open to suggestions from the outside. First came those of Vladimir Putin and today those of the Minister of Financealso decidedly opposed to a ban and that it has instead recommended to consider them as gods financial assets to all effects.

The Russian central bank, which wanted a ban, is now on the ropes

The Russian finance minister against the ban

Which was predictable among other things, because there are neither serious nor political reasons to prevent the Russian people from interacting with cryptocurrencies, buying and selling them. All this after yesterday a new estimate of the amount of Russian capital invested in the sector began to circulate. We talk about beyond 200 billion dollars in countervalue, on Bitcoin as well as, albeit to a lesser extent, on other types of cryptocurrencies.

In such a situation, the intervention of the Finance Minister Anton Siluanov it could only be opposite to the ban request made by central bank. The point of the ministerwhich was reported by the newspaper Kommersant is that there are no solid reasons not to consider the world of cryptocurrencies as similar to that of financial assets. Something that, we add, will surely be the vision of those who will then have to collect taxes based on gain from cryptocurrencies, in a vision if we want more practical than that of the Russian central bank.

No one on the side of the central bank now

It now seems evident that no one, even at the top political levels of the country, agrees with the idea of central bank. Also Vladimir Putin said he was a possibility on a next one opening of the sectoras has been said possibilist on attraction more Bitcoin miner of those already operating in and around Moscow.

The total ban attempt advanced by the central bank it would not seem to have achieved what many imagined. And with tensions between Russia and the US skyrocketing, Bitcoin it could play a role if we want even more important. Yes, because among the sanctions threatened by Joe Biden there is indeed a tightening of the measures to access the US dollar by Russia.