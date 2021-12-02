Bitcoin sale prohibited if the site does not follow the TUF

The sale of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies must be done in compliance with the legislation reserved for authorized financial intermediaries. This is why the Court of Cassation seized a website that promoted the online sale of cryptocurrencies.

That’s why the Court of Cassation has seized a website which promoted the online sale of cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are in fact equated to financial instruments and failure to comply with the Consolidated Law on Finance triggers the crime that punishes anyone who advertises investment proposals in the absence of the necessary authorizations.

How and where to buy Bitcoin

The explosion in the prices of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies has attracted many investors and speculators who are hoping for the continuation of the upward trend. We know that the financial markets are characterized by fluctuations in prices and in the case of Bitcoin there is always the fear that a speculative bubble could burst.

Despite this, interest in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is always on the rise.

There are several ways to buy bitcoins that vary according to the investor’s needs and skills.

Particularly, Bitcoin can be bought:

via bitcoin exchange by keeping the currency on your wallet which can be downloaded on a pc or smartphone;

by credit card at bitcoin exchange;

by purchasing CFDs on a trading platform.

THE bitcoin exchange they are a virtual place where bitcoin buyers and sellers meet. The most famous internationally are Coinbase, Bitstamp and BTC Markets.

In the latter case, you do not buy bitcoin directly but you gain (or lose) based on the changes in the price of bitcoin, earning on the rises through a long position or from the falls with a short position. This is in fact the operating mechanism of CFDs or contracts for differences.

Buy bitcoins safely

Buy bitcoins through your own credit card it can be an extremely fast but at the same time risky operation, especially if you choose a site or a company that does not comply with the TUF and privacy and security regulations.

In fact, in these cases the risk of fraud and identity theft is high.

Bitcoin sale and financial illegalism

The decision of the Supreme Court to seize an iternet site that promoted the online sale of bitcoin appears very severe, but it can be understood by reading the EU Directive 2018/43 which defines cryptocurrencies as “a representation of digital value not issued or guaranteed by a central bank or public body and which does not have the legal status of currency or money but is accepted by individuals and legal entities as a medium of exchange and is transferable, stored and exchanged electronically “.

The Court therefore consolidates an orientation it considers Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies to real financial investments. It follows that the companies that sell it online by advertising it as a form of investment must comply with the TUF regulations.

(Claudia Cervi)