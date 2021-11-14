Bitcoin, Santander ready to launch ETFs in Spain

News that could further consolidate the ongoing rally in the price of the Bitcoin, steadily above altitude for weeks now 60 thousand US dollars and ready to “threaten“resistance in the area 7 thousand.

Figure never touched to date, being the value of the “queen of cryptocurrencies“arrived just above the 66 thousand dollars and then bounce back.

In fact, we are talking about the decision of the most important bank of Spain, Santander, to throw a ETF that has Bitcoin as its underlying. This would follow other important decisions within the so-called economy “mainstream“.

Such as, for example, the decision to combine Bitcoin with the legal tender currency in some countries of Central America (especially El Salvador) or in Nigeria (while some superpowers like China and Russia have been talking about it since 2017). Or, again, the wide use of the blockchain in public life in a technologically advanced country such as Singapore.

Other titles were launched in the USA, demonstrating that the recognition of Bitcoin in the real economy it is intensifying. And perhaps, the old motto also has something to do with it: if the enemy is stronger than you, make him a friend.

Definitely the COVID-19 gave a decisive push to this process. Since you are getting more and more abandoning the cash in place of digital currencies.

But let’s go back to the Santander bank’s decision to launch a Bitcoin ETF.

Banca Santander launches Bitcoin ETFs

To report the news is Bitcoin.com. The Spanish banking giant Santander is giving the finishing touches to a Bitcoin ETF product in Spain.

This reportedly positions the company as the only financial institutionor interested in offering this type of product to its customers in Iberian land. The Chief executive of Santander, Ana Botín, said the institute has long had a team working specifically on this offering.

Here are his words, also taken from Bitcoin.com:

Our customers want to buy bitcoin, but we have been quite slow to adopt it due to regulatory issues. We are now going to offer crypto ETFs

The fact is that most of the asset managers in Spain it still is reluctant to invest their funds in cryptocurrency-based investments, at least nationally.

In fact, the Spanish BBVA already offers bitcoin trading services to its users. But abroad, specifically in Switzerland. This is thanks to the advanced cryptocurrency ecosystem and the clear regulations offered by the country. But the regulation of cryptocurrencies in Spain is one completely different matter.

Botín may have been referring to the work they are doing on the ETF within the bank, because no such product has been registered with the CNMV, the institution that oversees the market of securities in the country. Botín hasn’t even offered any kind of timeline regarding the availability of this product.

The first cryptocurrency ETF approved in the United States has all in all met the demand from the institutions that they were looking forward to a more traditional product And regulated to invest in cryptocurrencies.

However, the approved vehicle was a Bitcoin futures ETFs, which made its management expensive and took away some of its appeal from small investors. Local investors in Spain agree that if a similar product is approved, it should be a spot bitcoin ETF for minimize management costs.

Even so, some believe that the importance and scope of such an important product for investing in bitcoin should not be overlooked, as it could give Santander an advantage when it comes to wallet deals.

Spain, for now Bitcoin ETF in Santander isolated case

Apparently, however, in Spain the Bitcoin ETF case offered by Santander appears an isolated case. At least as far as the immediate future.

As Bitcoin.com always reminds us, in fact, other major banks do not seem to want to follow Santander. Think of CaixaBank, Sabadell and Bankinter. Which have already made it known, certain that the headlights would have moved towards them, to still be pending further regulations in this field.

Probably, it is also about a tactic and maybe they want to understand first how the market will respond to the launch of a Bitcoin ETF.

Santander Spain Bitcoin ETF in contrast to Santander UK

Who thinks that between Santander and Bitcoin there is one love story but he is wrong. In fact, Santander UK customers recently can no longer send funds to Binance.

As Theblockcrypto reported, the move actually followed what was done by Barclays, which earlier banned debit or credit card payments on Binance.

In fact, last June has put a strain on the Binance Exchange, which we remember being the most important in the world by volume of cryptocurrencies traded.

In fact, even the Polish financial regulator warned against using the exchange, citing the FCA statement.

Santander UK, the British unit of the Spanish banking giant, it’s just the latest financial institution to block payments to the cryptocurrency exchange Binance. This is for example the tweet that posted the Santander UK support page:

Hello, In recent months we have seen a large increase in UK customers becoming the victims of cryptocurrency fraud. Keeping our customers safe is a top priority, so we have decided to prevent payments to Binance following the FCA’s warning to consumers. ^ TC – Santander UK Help (@santanderukhelp) July 8, 2021

I translate the most important passage:

Keeping our clients safe is a top priority, so we have decided to prevent payments to Binance following the FCA warning [Financial Conduct Authority] to consumers “

Santander UK added that they saw “a big increase“of customers in the UK who have become victims of cryptographic fraud in the last months. According to the FCA, about 2.3 million people, or more 4% of adults in the UK hold cryptocurrencies.

Late last month, the FCA banned Binance Markets Limited (BML), the UK entity of Binance, saying the company is not licensed to operate in the country.

The ban, however, did not involve Binance.com, the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform. So it’s not clear why the banks they moved to block user payments on Binance.com following the FCA warning.

A spokesperson from Binance told TheBlockcrypto:

We are disappointed that Santander appears to have taken unilateral action based on what appears to be an inaccurate understanding of events

Then adding:

We reiterate the fact that FCA’s notice was not about user deposits on Binance.com at all

As mentioned, Santander UK has followed what Barclays has done, which has banned payments by debit or credit card to Binance until further notice. But the UK branch of the Spanish bank is only finalizing what the local regulator, the FCA, is making about Binance.

Binance has faced other crackdowns from regulators around the world, including United States, Japan, Thailand and the Cayman Islands. We also remind you that the supervisory authority on Italian markets, the Consob, launched a squeeze on Binance last July.

Who is Banco Santander, the Spanish bank that launched Bitcoin ETFs

Watching international influence and history of Banco Santander (BI SANT) (LSE: BNC) (NYSE: STD), we understand the extent of the news of its launch of Bitcoin ETF.

In fact, we are talking about a group of credit institutions operating mainly in Europe and the American continent.

Although some of them operate explicitly under the Banco Santander brand, such as Santander Consumer Bank in Germany, being direct branches, other banks are the result of purchases from pre-existing credit institutions. Just think of the case of the aforementioned Santander UK in Great Britain, the result of the purchase of the English bank Abbey National PLC. Occurred in 2010.

Banco de Santander was founded in 1857 by decree of the queen Isabella II of Spain, with the aim of encouraging the exchanges of the port of Santander with South America. Until 1874 it was an issuing bench.

In 1991 Spanish banks Banco Central and Banco Hispanoamericano merged to give life to the Banco Central Hispano. The latter was in turn acquired by Banco Santander in 1999 to form the Banco Santander Central Hispano. Better known by the acronym BSCH.

BSCH was immediately the greatest Spaniard. Banco Santander will resume its original name in 2007.

Ten years later he took over the Banco Popular.

In September 2018 an Italian was appointed as CEO of Banco Santander: Andrea Orcel, a long-established Roman in London And from 2012 at the helm of switzerland’s investment banking UBS.

In mid-January 2019, however, there was a step backwards by the banking leaders: she jumped the appointment of Orcel (Alvarez thus remains in office) because the economic requests presented for the non-payment by the Swiss of Ubs of the bonus relating to the seven years of office of the Italian banker (there was talk of 40-50 million euros).

Just these days, the Brazilian payment company Getnet Brasil, controlled by Banco Santander SA (SAN.MC), made its debut at bag of San Paolo last Monday, with a market value of 7.3 billion reais ($ 1.32 billion).

With a market share of 16% in Brazil, it recorded a turnover of 1.3 billion reais in the first half of the year of the year and a net profit of 188 million reai.

Getnet currently operates not only in Brazil but also in Mexico, Argentina, Chile and Uruguay.

Santander Bitcoin ETF follows on from the first Bitcoin ETF in the US

The news of the Bitcoin ETF launched from Santander comes at approx a month away since the launch of first Bitcoin ETF in the United States.

It was also a great success. As reported by Il Corriere della Sera, in fact the «Bitcoin Strategy Etf»(Bito) is the first bitcoin-linked replicant that has landed at Wall Street.

The debut was over Tuesday 19th October and the ETF launched by the financial giant ProShares closed the trading day up by 4.85% at $ 41.94 (with a starting price of $ 40).