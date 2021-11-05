Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto: one of the richest people in the world has no face yet

After creating the blockchain and starting to mine bitcoin himself, Satoshi started the forum Bitcointalk, where he wrote regularly – before disappearing from April 2011, warning that “he would take care of something else”- messages that today are preserved and analyzed in search of some proof of his identity. Similarly, the white paper in which for the first time Satoshi illustrates the functioning of Bitcoin and the blockchain has been dissected hundreds of times, always looking for some clue capable of unravel the mystery. And what emerged from all these analyzes?

To tell the truth, nothing out of the ordinary. In the metadata of the first bitcoin, Satoshi has inserted a text which reads:

“The Chancellor is grappling with the second bank bailout”.

It is a reference to the very reasons why bitcoins were born: trying to take away monetary power from institutions they had just created (or had not been able to avoid). the collapse of the stock exchanges following the burst of the subprime mortgage bubble in 2007. This headline, however, comes from the newspaper Times of London. Together with other characteristics of the language used by Satoshi Nakamoto (for example, the use of the British “favor“Instead of the US”favor“Or the use of typically British expressions such as”bloody“To mean” damn “), are elements that suggest that Satoshi Nakamoto may be British.

This suspicion, paradoxically, does not help, however, because none of the main suspects that have emerged to date are of British nationality or origin. The first to end up in the crosshairs, already in 2014, is the physique Dorian Nakamoto, an American of Japanese origin who, by his second name, refers to “Satoshi”. It is the weekly Newsweek to make the scoop, which will soon prove to be much less accurate than expected: not only Dorian Nakamoto strongly denies being the inventor of bitcoin, but the same Satoshi returns for the occasion to write on his forum for deny having been discovered. Above all, although he is a brilliant physicist, there are no skills of Dorian Nakamoto in the field of cryptography, an indispensable requirement for anyone who created bitcoins, a company for which cryptographic skills are needed which – according to what was already stated in 2011 by Dan Kaminsky (a of the top online security experts) – are owned by no more than a few dozen people around the world.

The second suspect is actually a person who has practically accused himself: the Australian computer scientist Craig Wright, which confirms the suspicions that emerged following an investigation by Wired Use. The queen test is the publication of a paper on cryptocurrencies published a few months before Satoshi’s was distributed, along with some emails in which Wright talks to his lawyer about a “distributed and decentralized ledger“ (i.e. the main features of the blockchain). It’s probably all an attempt by Wright to be identified as the creator of Bitcoin – it always is Wired to find out, later, how blog posts have been backdated and are actually subsequent to the introduction of Bitcoin. Even Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin (who enjoys enormous credit in the cryptocurrency community) shows up to report that Craig Wright is “a scammer”.

And finally, among the main suspects, there is the person who many believe to be really Satoshi Nakamoto: Nick Szabo: computer engineer, member of cypherpunks and great cryptography expert. In many ways, it is a pioneer of cryptocurrencies and not only that, having already conceived in 1996 the theoretical aspects then used to give life to blockchain-based smart contracts (which are the central aspect of Ethereum) and having described in 2008 (just before the birth of bitcoin) the theoretical functioning of the decentralized currency known as Bit Gold, a forerunner of cryptocurrencies that Szabo has been working on since 2005 precisely with the aim of eliminating intermediaries and creating a decentralized monetary system.