Bitcoin: Satoshi Nakamoto’s real name discovered. That’s who it is

Who created Bitcoin? Who is Satoshi Nakamoto? Everyone knows his famous creature, but hardly anyone knows who he is, or rather, until a few days ago. In fact, a convincing answer comes from the USA. A U.S. federal jury ruled that Craig Wright, the Australian computer scientist who claims to have created Bitcoin, had no trade deal with Dave Kleiman.

But what does it mean in detail? What does this ruling prove? The lawsuit concerned the ownership of a 1.1 million Bitcoin that according to the most experts is linked to the creator of the cryptocurrency, Satoshi Nakamoto. Here’s everything you need to know.

Satoshi Nakamoto: With 1.1 million Bitcoins, that’s who he is

Craig Wright had repeatedly said in the past that if he won the trial, he would prove to the whole world that he really is behind the creation of Bitcoin. The family and heirs of Dave Kleiman, who died in 2013, had filed a lawsuit to get their hands on part of the fortune that, according to many, Nakamoto would have kept in a wallet containing 1.1 million Bitcoins.

In detail, we are dealing with some of the first Bitcoins to have been mined, which have never been sold or moved. Today this amount of BTC has a value that exceeds 50 billion dollars, considering that a Bitcoin is worth around 50,000 dollars at the time of writing.

During the lawsuit, Craig Wright testified that he was friends with Kleiman and claimed that Kleiman helped him edit a whitepaper that laid the foundations for Bitcoin, but also stated that they had no commercial deal.

Craig Wright: Satoshi Nakamoto or the team that created BTC?

So is Craig Wright the real name of the creator of Bitcoin? The answer is that no one knows yet. The jury was not asked to decide on Nakamoto’s identity, however both prosecution and defense based their arguments on this point. The defense claimed that Wright created the Bitcoin, while Kleiman’s lawyers argued that it was a partnership between Wright and Dave.

Kleiman’s heirs took to court the argument that half of the 1.1 million BTC should have gone to them as mined while the two actively collaborate. In the end, Wright was right, even though the judge ruled a $ 100 million compensation for Kleiman’s heirs regarding the technologies of W&K Information Defense Research.

Wright will now have to clarify this doubt that we have been dragging along from 2008 once and for all: is he really Satoshi Nakamoto? If Wright is going to spend those BTCs in any way, it means that if he’s not Satoshi Nakamoto, he was still involved in the very early stages of the cryptocurrency queen’s life.