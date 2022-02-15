Bitcoin saves from dictatorship | Canada freezes the accounts of those who protest but BTC …

Premise: we are not no vax nor are we absolutely interested in talking about it here. THE governments I’m the best sponsor of Bitcoin. And let’s not talk about those governments, like that of El Salvadorwhich pushed for the transformation of $ BTC in legal tender.

Let’s talk about those with a perfect democratic scoreas the Canadawhich in these hours is explaining as effectively as possible why we have and will need to Bitcoin. All linked to a protest, the reasons for which can be shared or not. He complains that he saw a reaction strong And Without precedents by the Canadian governmentsomething never seen before and which also allows us to glimpse what will be one of the objectives of the introduction of CBDC.

Hard fist in Canada against protests – but Bitcoin …

Shock in Canada: accounts blocked for protesters

This is news of what many, among our readers, would consider exquisitely political and perhaps not very relevant to the world of Bitcoin. But Bitcoin it has something to do with it: firstly because it is also a political revolution, secondly because it is being proposed as an alternative solution to one of the most draconian measures of global pandemic management. Without going into the merits of pandemic management, this is not the point of this discussion, we will try to proceed in order.

Ottawa and other cities in Canada are blocked by widespread protests

Protests that saw the center of the blocks and gods sit-in the country truck driverswhich have blocked major arteries and now stand out for several days in the city. Justin Trudeau he first downplayed the scale of the protests, then realizing that they were objectively out of control, he decided to use a hard punch. Regardless of one’s political sensitivity, these are factual truths, which everyone can verify in the Canadian and non-Canadian press.

The latest gimmick of the government: to block the accounts of those who are protesting

The out-of-control situation has triggered the toughest reaction of these two years of pandemic, by democratic and non-democratic governments. Something that only a few months ago we would have considered to be out of the realm of possibility.

The Canadian government has announced that it has activated several of the special powers linked to the state of emergency and that it will – even without an order from courts and magistrates – block i current accounts who is directly participating in the protests, or who is connected in any way.

We repeat: a government order can block the current accounts of anyone who is protesting the government’s decisions in terms of vaccination obligation. Which means civil death for anyone, especially for those truckers who will have to use money, as we all do every day. And this, once again regardless of what the sensitivities of each are (it is not necessary to agree with the truck drivers, on the contrary), to an extent that few would have been able to imagine even a few months ago.

The GoFundMe case: the harbingers of financial repression

Furthermore, everything had started with the blocking, also unjustified, of the money that those who protest had collected through GoFundMe. Millions of dollars freely donated by protest supporters and unjustifiably withheld by the platform.

It seems, and we say it seems because there is no official confirmation, once again on pressures by the Canadian government. The trait d’union? The fact that the Canadian government can intervene, in spite of the division of powers and also the role of guarantor of the judiciary in a liberal democracy, blocking anyone’s economic livelihood.

And this is where it comes into play Bitcoin: immediately after the GoFundMe block, wallets were activated to donate directly to $ BTC and within a few days the important threshold of 1 million dollars. A sign that the community that revolves around Bitcoin she is also ready to put her hand to her wallet to show the world the usefulness of this technology.

A purely peer to peer version of electronic cash

With these immortal words opens the Bitcoin whitepaper. In a nutshell, a concentration of meanings that demonstrate their importance on such a dark day for the freedom and financial rights of everyone, even those who protest, whether they agree or not.

Bitcoin fixes thislove to repeat i maximalists – and this time there are few who do not agree with him. Because if the protesters’ money and accounts were actually gods Bitcoin wallet no one could get their hands on it.

Where will we go with CBDCs? The Canadian government is telling us

The central bank digital currencies they also have, among other purposes, that of making the wallet itself immediately confiscable, in the event of non-compliance with what governments and parliaments would like to obtain.

Those who had doubts today if they are clarified directly by the Canadian government. Which at least for now needs the collaboration of a third party, while in the future, with a currency centralized but programmable will be able to intervene even more than fine. A threat to the smooth running of democratic life, which we would never have expected from a country like Canada. And we ask our readers to take a further stretch of the imagination: what will become of the citizens of historically less free countries than Canada when the CBDC will they be reality?

Bitcoin it is also political: but not in the sense of taking the side of those who protest against this or that provision. But in the sense of giving everyone the opportunity to access the OWN MONEY without there being third parties, powerful or otherwise, to disturb access.

Yup, Bitcoin fixes this.