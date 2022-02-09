Bitcoin scam: do you own cryptocurrency? Watch out for these thefts!

THE Bitcoin they are a relatively recent phenomenon if you consider that their launch dates back only to 2009, but they have now entered almost with arrogance in everyone’s life.

Yet when you get close to cryptocurrencies you must always have the usual regards and precautions that you have when making investments or simply yes buy online.

Just recently and we are talking about 2022, as the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) American that watches over online fraud, we are witnessing an intensification of scams concerning the theft of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Hack a Crypto Wallet it is an almost impossible work, so it is mostly fraud perpetrated by means of social networks, who offer phantom products at a discounted price, if you pay in cryptocurrency, or welcome bonus, so to speak, if you transfer currencies to a certain digital wallet. One of the most used tools for cypto-scams in recent times is YouTube Live.

Very often these are posts that run on social with the announcement of incredible offers and hacked or bogus accounts of famous people, who contact the user in an attempt to steal Bitcoin or Altcoin.

So let’s see what are the warning lights to avoid running into fraud involving cryptocurrency holders when browsing social network.

Watch out for the theft of Bitcoin perpetrated through social networks: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

A medium often used for scams, through which Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies are literally stolen from users are the social media.

A common type of scam is the duplicate the account of a famous person on social media such as Facebook, Tik Tok, Twitter and Instagram, with a blue check and a signal that this is the person’s official account. With this account, users are contacted and are usually offered to transfer their cryptocurrencies on a certain digital wallet, with the promise that after the deposit the money will double or you will still have some bonus or gift. In reality, after the deposit, cryptocurrencies will not only not double in value, but will disappear because they will be stolen.

When scams are perpetrated through a bogus account, which looks really official, the first thing to do is to go to the person’s profile and verify the followers, this is because usually the fake account of famous people, being fake, have very few followers compared to those who would have someone known.

But the pitfall and the difficulty of preventing these online fraud lies in the fact that very often those who implement them do not use a fake account, but hacks the real accounts of famous people, perpetrating scams on their behalf.

$ 9 million in cryptocurrency stolen via YouTube Live

Still, another favorite channel for crypto scammers is YouTube Livewhich is estimated to have been complicit in cryptocurrency theft fraud for nearly $ 9 million.

Specifically for these frauds yes use videos broadcast on YouTube Live, because there is no full review from the video.

The scam takes place like this: it comes stolen and posted content Live and a link to a so-called is inserted in the description of the video “giveaway”, that is, as for email and social networks, you are asked to click and send your cryptocurrencies to get a bonus or a product at a discounted price, but the Bitcoins are stolen instead.

To check for this type of scam the first step is always to do one check on the user’s channel who posted the video, paying particular attention if the channel in question has just been created or has very few videos.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) warns of cryptocurrency thefts perpetrated with QR codes

There Federal Trade Commission, which monitors, among other things, online scams also related to Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, with a message dated January 10, 2022, signed by Cristina Miranda, which is part of the Division of Consumer and Business Education of the FTC, warns Americans and others that only in recent times a type of fraud has been intensifying, in order to steal cryptocurrencies, which uses QR codes.

The cryptocurrency holder is contacted and offered the usual gift and bonusfor example to buy something at a very discounted price if he pays in cryptocurrencies, he is then asked to buy a certain digital currency and then a QR code is sent, to be used for transferring tokens on the digital wallet, so that you can actually steal the cryptocurrencies and money from the account.

Fake apps and bogus websites that mimic well-known cryptocurrency exchange platforms

If these are the scams involving thefts to the detriment of the owner Bitcoin other cryptocurrencies, even when buying digital currencies for the first time, you have to be very careful and use safe and official exchange platforms as they can be, just to give an example: Coinbase and Crypto.com.

Another type of scam concerns the existence of real ones applications for smartphones or cryptocurrency exchange and purchase websites, which are quite similar in graphics to the most famous exchange platforms, precisely in order to deceive users.

In this regard, an advice comes to us from the community of Kaspersky, the well-known antivirus for the PC, where it is advisable first of all to check if at the top, where required by law the URL in the browser, whether or not there is a closed padlock which indicates that the site is safe, otherwise it is better to be wary.

This is because by believing that you are buying cryptocurrency you are simply sending your money to someone who will steal it from you.

Same thing goes for apps, that is, they exist bogus applications that are found on the Apple and Android stores, before being removed, which are not real cryptographic exchange platforms or Wallets, but only tools for steal your cryptocurrencies or your money. Therefore, always use a reliable platform, even if the transaction fees they seem taller to you.

Michael Pino in his YouTube video he also offers us an overview of the five types of crypto scams most common, here it is:

New email fraud: Offered to buy a cryptocurrency during the ICO, but it doesn’t exist

Obviously speaking of scams online those via email they are the best known; who has never received spam and messages from people asking for their bank details?

For cryptocurrencies, however, a peculiar type of scam is spreading which consists in contacting users and offering them the purchase of a new cryptocurrency just launched in its pre-sale phase, i.e. during the Initial Coim Offering (ICO), when the price is discounted.

It goes without saying that cryptocurrency does not exist and you will not buy absolutely anything, but you will simply see drained your account.

Check if a token is in presale or not it is actually quite easy, not only because it has an official site from which to make the purchase, but also because the birth of a new cryptocurrency, as well as its launch, are followed by numerous journalistic articles online, so make a search the web before buying it is always advisable.

In any case, we repeat that buying cryptocurrencies is absolutely safe if done on exchange platforms registered and reliable.