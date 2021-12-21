Bitcoin, scammers deceive us with € 56,000 in earnings

The world of cryptocurrencies is very particular and certainly fascinating. Many users in fact got rich by betting on Bitcoin and other cpritomonete and, for this reason, new investors are always ready to come forward.

However, the scammers are aware of this widespread desire and try in every way to to make unsuspecting investors fall into their own trap. Phishing emails are getting more and more annoying every day, promising easy money.

However, it is only and only scams that aim to empty the wallets and credit cards of the unfortunate. If the phishing emails manage to bypass the SPAM filters and end up in the inbox big problems could arise.