Bitcoin, scammers deceive us with € 56,000 in earnings
The world of cryptocurrencies is very particular and certainly fascinating. Many users in fact got rich by betting on Bitcoin and other cpritomonete and, for this reason, new investors are always ready to come forward.
However, the scammers are aware of this widespread desire and try in every way to to make unsuspecting investors fall into their own trap. Phishing emails are getting more and more annoying every day, promising easy money.
However, it is only and only scams that aim to empty the wallets and credit cards of the unfortunate. If the phishing emails manage to bypass the SPAM filters and end up in the inbox big problems could arise.
The new phishing email promises an immediate credit of over 56 thousand euros in bitcoin to your account
In order for you to easily recognize one of the possible phishing messages, we report below we report the message received from one of our readers. We kept the setting correct by removing all malicious links to external platforms:
“The next payment has been successfully processed by € 56,426.82
Bitcoin just sent you 1,074BTC.
The transferred currency is immediately available and you can view the details of the transition in your account.
Payment method: HSBC ***** 4304
Tax: 1.20 euros
Subtotal: € 56,425.62
Total: € 56,426.82
Confirm the payment! “
The our advice is always to delete messages similar to this without thinking too much in case you receive them. All links in the email lead to unsafe pages that scammers use to steal sensitive user data.