Bitcoin, scammers exploit the value of the cryptocurrency for phishing

The value of Bitcoins is extremely variable and this makes it a coin capable of making a lot of money for the most daring investors. However, it exposes users to serious risks and substantial losses.

So here is that i Bitcoins have easily become the tool of choice for scammers who carry out their own phishing attempts based on cryptocurrency. The bad guys create emails in which they promise winnings and millionaire investments.

Users just have to accept for collect their prize or money. All of this is obviously too good to be true and in fact they are real scam attempts. Users are tricked into providing all their personal data.

The scammers promise a profit of over 28,000 euros in Bitcoin

Once they have access to sensitive data such as credit card numbers and passwords, scammers can empty their checking account leaving the unfortunate on the street. To avoid falling into the phishing trap, we report a message received from one of our readers who reported it to us:

“Your account has received the balance below, thank you for confirming your information

Thank you for your interest in our investment program, we tried to call you but you didn’t answer, we want you to know that your investment bonus is now ready to be paid.

Current Bitcoin price: € 513,524.50

Total: € 28,142.99

Click here to Confirm now or Invest again“

In the event that a message similar to this should appear in your inbox, you can immediately trash it without too much regret. This is purely a phishing attempt and, in general, always pay attention to messages containing Bitcoin or cash winnings.