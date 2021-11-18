Bitcoin scams, beware of these new scams reported on the web

They could not miss in the arsenal of cybercriminals, the Bitcoin scams indeed they represent very fertile ground for scammers and victims are never lacking. Beware of these practices that are repeated with increasing frequency on the web.

Bitcoin scams, beware of scams

The world of Bitcoin it is liquid by nature, uncertain, cryptocurrencies are an unstable currency, but if we add to this the bad intentions of some scammers, then here is that he does not come out alive. Unfortunately, people who have very little knowledge of the subject are also adding to this phenomenon. The two most common practices used by cryptocurrency scammers are fakes investments and phishing.

In the first case of the broker they contact the potential victim by promising big gains in exchange for a small initial investment. Naturally, once the client’s money has been removed, both the broker and the site disappear without leaving a trace. The second scam, on the other hand, consists in triggering the contact directly via email, sending a message in which there is a link and asking them to enter all their own data, a practice also used for other types of scams.

Bitcoin scams, the word to the experts

Ivano Giacomelli, National Secretary of Codes, here is his speech: “What is portrayed as a new Eldorado is actually a minefield, which the consumer must approach with extreme caution. Just think of the continuous variations in the value of Bitcoin, which seems to travel on a roller coaster, first sponsored and then not recommended. They are certainly used as bait for scammers, for example in the investment sector. In a succession of promises based on certain earnings in the face of minimal outlays, we arrive at the proposal to pay a few hundred euros to then move on to collection within a few weeks, all through cryptocurrency. Here, you won’t even see the shadow of that money. The user receives a message telling him that the payment has been made, but in reality there is nothing.

And any attempt to get information is useless, because the broker or site contacted no longer responds. Another type of scam is related to phishing. In this case the user receives an e-mail, in which he promises important winnings or earnings. To trigger the prize, which will be recognized in cryptocurrencies, you need to click a link and then, once requested, provide your personal data. And this is where the scam comes in, with the user seeing his account empty. So be careful, you must never communicate personal data, even more so if you do not know the subjects who requested them “.

