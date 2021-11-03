Bitcoin schools in El Salvador

TO school with Bitcoin? It would perhaps be the case to say thanks to Bitcoin. The important profits that El Salvador is accumulating thanks to the bull run from $ BTC they can in fact be used for the construction of 20 schools.

However, particular schools, because apparently they will be used mainly for themed training cryptocurrencies for citizens of the Central American republic. Authentically of the Bitcoin schools – with this it will become the first concrete commitment of a state to train its citizens on the currency of the future.

The first 20 will start very soon

Twenty schools also to learn to understand and use Bitcoin: El Salvador’s plan

The plan of El Salvador for Bitcoin at this point it would seem to be much more complex than a simple investment and the possibility for its citizens to use $ BTC. After the pet hospital, now it’s the turn of 20 schools Bitcoin, as they were called during President Nayib Bukele’s public announcement.

When we started this project we still didn’t have major gains with the FIDEBITCOIN like now. So we decided to make the top 20 Bitcoin schools.

This is the message of Bukele released in public, which seems to set a new path for the spending of gain which he is obtaining through the Bitcoin public fund. With a clarification, due, given that there are still many who ask us if El Salvador is actually selling its Bitcoins.

The answer is complex on a technical level, because the FIDEBITCOIN is a fund that by its structure balances the amount of dollars and BTC that are contained therein. For this reason, as the dollar value of BTC increases, a part of it becomes available to the government of El Salvador, which can thus spend it on activities of this type.

For now, the moves have all been in the sense of charitable activities. First a hospital for pets, with the symbolic price of $ 0.25 by intervention, in a country where the economic conditions of the population hardly allow anyone to access these services.

Services without Salvadorans paying for them

The project of 20 new schools become part of the most ambitious Mi NUeva Escuela, born to supply the country 400 new schools, in a large school reform project in the country.

However, at least in this case, the Salvadorans will not be paying for its construction. Because there will be the gain of Bitcoin to be able to bear the cost, apparently also operational. If Bitcoin were to continue his bullish path, there could be new initiatives of this type.