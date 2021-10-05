Bitcoin Scuffle: Fed and Sec see it opposite

In recent weeks, the two most important financial authorities in the US have shown a mixed attitude on Bitcoin.

On the one hand, the SEC appeared rather negative towards cryptocurrency. It seemed determined to regulate it and reduce its possible negative impacts on savers. This seemed in agreement with the commission wanted by Biden on the reorganization of the matter of cryptocurrencies and above all of stablecoins. In recent days, however, the Federal Reserve has made it known that it does not want to hit cryptocurrencies in any way. Beyond the concrete actions that neither of the two institutions has yet implemented, a very different attitude clearly emerges: one of disfavor on the one hand and one of favor on the other. This fits into a wider global debate on cryptocurrencies. In fact, many countries around the world, starting with China and Russia, are proving very hostile towards virtual currencies and clearly this has a big impact on investors trying to understand what future cryptocurrencies may have also in relation to the attitude that international regulators have towards them.

Authorities with different attitudes

Certainly important, however, will be precisely the commission desired by biden on cryptocurrencies. Apparently from some rumors that emerged in the American press, in Biden’s sights there would be above all stablecoins. We will see how this very particular market will evolve. Especially economists contacted by Biden would be concerned if the holders of stablecoins want to convert them into currency all together. Who could guarantee the necessary dollars?

In all this it is not surprising that the big holders of bitcoin in this period are particularly active. The so-called bitcoin whales are doing several operations: a real peak that would seem to denote a certain nervousness.

In the coming months we will see concretely the regulations that will emerge in the US but not only on crypto.