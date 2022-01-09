Bitcoin send Kazakhstan into a tailspin. What is happening?

There is a lot of talk these days about the crisis that hit the Kazakhstan, State straddling China and Russia, rich in Petroleum and of natural resources which is experiencing a decidedly difficult period which, in addition to creating strong internal tensions, is also fueling conflicts at an international level.

At the same time, on another market, that of cryptocurrencies, i bitcoin, in the same period, they somehow accelerated a downward phase that had already been going on for a few weeks.

Simple coincidences or is there some connection between the two events?

There seems to be a link, as the site also reports The employee.online:

“With the advent of the riots, the government took steps to black out the internet and, in a flash, 12-16% of the computational power of the blockchain has disappeared from the Net, leaving an easily perceptible chasm. ”

Entering then on the subject in a more explicit way, we are helped by what is reported by the site Punto-informatico.it, or:

“In fact, ever since China has tightened its policies towards cryptocurrencies by banning the mining, many miners have moved to Kazakhstan to extract them. This has driven the demand for energy to an incredibly high rise and these are the results. “

Let’s go into detail and analyze the context in more depth.

Bitcoin: who are the miners and what is mining

First, what is the mining? What meaning does it have, from a concrete point of view?

From the site Avatrade.it, we borrow the definition of mining, that is:

“The term mining comes from English to mine, which means mining, and in the case of bitcoins represents the process of sharing the computing power of the hardware of the network participants. “

The protection, or the security in the bitcoin field, is delegated to a so-called system blockchain. What’s it about? It is a kind of register audience of information in chronological order. Approximately every ten minutes, a block is produced with new information that needs to be approved and will be added to the previous information.

From these few lines, even to the less experienced and non-experts, two things are evident: one is needed adequate IT structure to support the operation of such a complex and remarkable system electricity consumption.

Now we can therefore answer the initial question, which is who are the miners, from English miners?

We extract the answer from the site Buybitcoin.com:

“The miner is a special node in the network that makes its computers available for the mining process. You could too become a miner, you just need to download a software from the internet and run it. THE miner they are encouraged to do this work because for each block created they earn about 12.5 BTC (also called coinbase) and in addition they also earn the commissions present within the transactions (called fees). “

Obviously this does not mean that anyone with their own PC can start mining. It takes skills and resources, bearing in mind what the costs that must be faced: first of all, electricity.

Bitcoin: the cost of electricity

And here then, we return to the main problem, that is the one related to cost of electricity, given the high level of consumption necessary to keep a similar platform perfectly functioning 24 hours a day.

If the cost of energy represents the largest item of expenditure, it is clear that i miners they seek the most advantageous solutions, that is those states which, richer in hydrocarbons and raw materials, can apply, in this sense, a price more reduced relative to the energy component.

If before, the Mecca of the miners was there China, since the Beijing government has banned mining, an increasingly large number of companies that are dedicated to the so-called crypto mining, they moved into Kazakhstan. The problem is they haven’t just moved the societies that operate legally, but also and above all those that operate in illegal way in cryptocurrency mining.

Which involved a decided increase in energy demand and a consequent increase the hourly cost of the same. The increase in prices was thus also reversed on the local population who then took to the streets to protest and decidedly violent clashes and riots emerged as evidenced by the television images aired in recent days.

Bitcoin and the Kazakh crisis: what is happening

What is happening, therefore, is that the Kazakh government is in great difficulty, despite the measures already taken to combat the increase in the energy demand of miners.

In the last year, in fact, they have been several blackouts that have affected the country, due precisely to energy overload requested by companies dealing with cryptocurrencies. A situation that was probably not foreseen or, if so, probably underestimated. The fundamental problem, as already highlighted above, mainly concerns companies that operate illegally.

For the management of similar activities, ad hoc structures are required, with hundreds of computers able to manage the constant and complex amount of data that the system must process, log, validate and add to the blockchain. Not only. In order to prevent computers from overheating, they need to be running numerous fans capable of cooling the air. The combination of the two factors leads to insane power consumption.

To stem the phenomenon of the migration of crypto assets to Kazakhstan, the local government has introduced a sort of taxation which, however, at the moment, does not seem to have given the hoped-for results.

In a global perspective, moreover, this abnormal energy consumption determines the issue of tons of Co2 with evident negative environmental repercussions for the entire planet.

Bitcoin: why the value continues to fall

The value of Bitcoin as of January 8 was just under 37,000 euros, definitely far from the highs of November 2021 when it had approached the threshold of 60,000 euros.

Why such a sharp decline in the past two months?

First of all the little transparency and the serious problems related to environmental sustainability of this type of payment they have questioned and are questioning its future existence.

After the problems found in China, with frequent blackout of the electricity grid, it was the turn of the Kazakhstan, as well asIran and more recently also al Kosovo deal with all the critical issues that the crypto world carries with it. Furthermore, the first interventions aimed at taxing the proceeds deriving from this type of investment, have, albeit in part, limited earnings and profitability.

Last but not least, the tensions on the markets due to inflationary concerns and to the possible decisions of the American Fed on interest rates. In short, the negative factors regarding the cryptocurrency market, right now, concern several aspects.

In any case, there is a certain ostracism towards the world of crypto in general and bitcoin in particular. The continuous migration from one country to another, for the companies that deal with it, can be a temporary solution, but certainly not a definitive one.

Obviously, it is very likely that this is a temporary situation and that. clear some clouds, the crypto sky can smile again.

Bitcoin: Could it be time to buy?

After all that we have highlighted, a question may spontaneously arise: it could be a good or at least an opportune time to enter the market for BTC (bitcoin) or to accumulate positions?

On the subject, any answer can be correct or incorrect, but we always know the final version and only later. So let’s try to do some reasoning based on the international panorama rather than on the technical side based on prices, supports, minimum and maximum resistances.

First of all, let’s start with a fundamental consideration: investing in cryptocurrencies is one of those with high volatility. Ergo, if you don’t have strong nerves or sufficient knowledge of the market, you probably want to stay out of it. How is knowledge acquired? Not being an infused science, it is necessary to get information, read, sift through and seek information. In this sense, the web is a gold mine: if you know how to choose well, of course.

So, assuming you have established that the investment can be right for you, it is very important to constantly and carefully monitor everything that happens in the international arena. Therefore, on the one hand it will be necessary to straighten the antennas to what happens above all in America in optics economy / inflation And trend in interest rates. On the other hand, the evolution of geo-political-economic situations like that of Kazakhstan.

The inflationary spiral and a rise in interest rates, as well as penalizing for the hi-tech stocks, it is also the same for cryptocurrencies. Similarly, international tensions due to energy crises in some way connected to Bitcoins, are penalizing for the prices of the same.

Ergo, assuming that the single investment can also give enormous satisfaction within a few hours, it is good to evaluate it in the medium / long term.

Bitcoin: $ 100,000 target?

An investment that, in the year 2021 alone it returned 65% where do you find it?

Surely everyone is tempted but, as mentioned above, it is not for everyone. Levels of anxiety and stress, fear of loss, not everyone is able to endure dark or black times. Furthermore, as with any investment that presents a high volatility, the arduous sentence always falls to posterity.

The crypto market, however, is in turmoil. Despite being around for over ten years, it is above all in recent times that is it started talking about it in more depth and constant. Previously, even the information available was much more limited.

Now, therefore, the forecasts speak of the possible achievement of share of 100,000 dollars as a target. Some even speculate in the first quarter of the current year. Will it really be so? Who knows. After all, predictions are merely hypotheses. Of course, they are based on technical and perspective data, but the twist, the event that can break the spell can always lurk around the corner.

So the same old advice always applies: if you decide to enter this market, do it in moderation, with a view to diversifying your investment portfolio and with the awareness that it is an extremely volatile market.