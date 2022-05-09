Bitcoin Sets New 2022 Lows and Analyst Says a Drop to $24,000 Is Entirely Possible

Bitcoin (BTC) hit a new all-time low for 2022 on May 9 as crypto markets continued their downward run ahead of the Wall Street open.

BTC/USD 1-hour candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Bitcoin price plummets to levels below $36,700

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView confirmed the firmly bearish milestone for the BTC/USD pair, hitting $32,637 on Bitstamp.

The pair is still trading below $33,000 at press time, with weekly losses amounting to 15%.

“Bitcoin sweeping lows here, that’s probably the next liquidity,” said Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe to his Twitter followers in one of several posts from the day:

“We could go towards the 30,000-31,000 lower since it is a daily block, but I would be looking for longs around these regions.”

$30,000 is a popular low with commentators, who nonetheless believe that Bitcoin could drop to $25,000 or even lower.

28.8k incoming https://t.co/FC7EZABqgD — Matthew Hyland (@MatthewHyland_) May 9, 2022

Among them this week is Dylan LeClair, who identified Bitcoin’s realized price — the number at which each coin last moved — as a likely target.

“A Bitcoin drop to its realized price (on-chain average cost basis) is entirely possible and has been consistent with previous market touches in bear market cycles,” read a Twitter thread that began on May 9:

“The realized price is $24,300 currently.”

LeClair added that this capitulation would have been “unlikely” without the accompanying weakness in traditional markets. This year, however, has provided just such a boost.

Going back to December, I outlined this possibility and prefaced it with the opinion that it’s unlikely to occur unless a significant liquidity crises emerged in legacy markets. Well, it looks like we’re getting one. Stay safe out there. [3/3] pic.twitter.com/qJtNnkYysM — Dylan LeClair (@DylanLeClair_) May 9, 2022

Bitcoin saw some support around the 2022 lows, thus far avoiding a return to lower levels not seen since last year.

“We have seen renewed selling in Bitcoin and the broader digital token market as the prospect of rising interest rates and a deteriorating economic environment continue to weigh on risk assets,” Bitfinex analysts said, for his part, to Cointelegraph in private comments.

“In Europe, equities are down sharply, after the Nasdaq experienced its biggest one-day drop since June 2020. Investors exiting their positions may be adding some momentum to the prolonged selling we have seen in the last days”.

LUNA stands out among altcoins

Amid an accelerating decline, altcoins also began to lose significant value.

ETH/USD 1-day candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Ether (ETH) has been trading below $2,400 for the first time since February 24, down 7% on the day, in line with most of the top ten cryptocurrencies by market cap.

The biggest weekly losses in the top ten came from Terra (LUNA), which tumbled 27% due to controversy over its TerraUSD (UST) stablecoin.

LUNA/USD 1-day chart (Binance). Source: TradingView

