Bitcoin settled payments of $ 45 trillion

Significant data continues to arrive on us Bitcoin just these days. The latest is the report from Ark Invest, an American investment management company headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, which manages several actively managed exchange-traded funds. What would this study reveal? An important fact about the queen of crypto. Basically, Bitcoin so far, and therefore throughout the 2021, has settled payments for 45 trillion dollars.

Bitcoin settled $ 45 trillion and set a new record

According to the report of Ark Invest, self Bitcoin in 2021 alone it has settled a figure of payments equal to 45 trillion dollars, which means that it has reached a new one record. In fact, taking into account that the crypto queen has generated payments of 60.670 billion dollars since she was born, this year it has marked almost 70% of the total volume of transfers.

An excellent step one could say! And to give us this news was one of the Ark Invest analysts who, a few days ago, posted the graph of the data just mentioned on Twitter. In this case we found that the regulated volumes this year from Bitcoin represent the quadruple of the volumes of Visa Inc. Here’s how Yassine Elmandjra, crypto analyst at Ark Invest presented the report:

“Bitcoin is in the process of stabilizing at double its value this year compared to all previous years combined. Bitcoin’s annual settlement volumes are now ~ 4 times those of Visa and ~ 6% of Fedwire“.

Bitcoin is on pace to settle twice as much value this year as all of its previous years combined. Bitcoin annual settlement volumes are now ~ 4 times that of Visa’s and ~ 6% of the Fedwire. pic.twitter.com/K7Nhi2zRsJ – Yassine Elmandjra (@yassineARK) November 28, 2021

In short, a record not indifferent that it indicates how many giant steps it is taking Bitcoin, as well as how widespread this is cryptocurrency. Enough to generate double the value on regulated payments in all previous years. So it can be said that another milestone has been reached by the crypto queen.

Finally, remember that just yesterday we talked about how Bitcoin today is the most payment network efficient in the world, with an average of commissions equal to $ 1 for every $ 95,142 transferred.