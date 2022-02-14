BITCOIN: Short and medium term analysis & projections

From a technical point of view, the area around 33,300 seems to have, at least temporarily, stopped the bleeding that has spread in recent months. That said, although the short-term trend on the daily time frame still remains bearish, we cannot rule out a further bullish consolidation to test the area around $ 48,000, if the crypto manages to maintain the support area on the time frames. intraday (in the video we showed the technical structure on hourly time frame) during today’s session, it is possible that the crypto will still remain well supported by the market.

Our analysis and projection on a long-term technical picture such as weekly chart has not changed at the moment with a potential price action above $ 100,000, as we consider all the bearish movement from the absolute tops, as a simple retracement.