Bitcoin should no longer know more than 80% slumps

The market trend of the Bitcoin (BTC) to collapse by more than 80% after posting strong bullish runs should no longer occur. To say it is a new one report published by the Californian hedge fund Pantera Capital.

In detail, the report notes that recent periods of BTC price declines have been less severe than in the past.

For example, in the 2013-15 and 2017-18 biennials, Bitcoin plummeted as much as 83% after exceeding $ 1,111 and $ 20,089 respectively. Likewise, the cryptocurrency’s bull run in 2019-20 and 2020-2021 has led to massive price corrections.

However, the scales of their subsequent retracements were -61% and -54%, respectively.

Dan Morehead, CEO of Pantera Capital, highlighted the steady decline in selling sentiment following the 2013-15 and 2017-18 bear cycles, noting that future bear markets would be “lower”.

These are his words:

“I have long argued that as the market becomes larger, more valuable and more institutional, the magnitude of price swings will moderate.“.

The statements appeared as Bitcoin renewed its bullish strength to retest its current record near $ 65,000.

Bitcoin: what is happening

BTC / USD broke above $ 60,000 for the first time since early May when the US Securities and Exchange Commission approved first publicly traded fund (ETF) Bitcoin after years of rejection of similar investment products.

The approval ofProShare Bitcoin Strategy ETF raised expectations that it would make it easier for institutional investors to gain exposure to the BTC market.

This also helped Bitcoin erase almost all of the losses incurred during the April-July bearish cycle as the price of BTC doubled to recover levels above $ 60,000.

Is becoming more and more common to hear valuations of $ 100,000 as Bitcoin grows to become a mainstream financial asset following its first ETF approval.

Morehead quoted the popular stock-to-flow model, which studies the impact of Bitcoin’s “halving” events on prices, to rule out a similar bullish outlook for the cryptocurrency.

He noted that the first halving reduced the new Bitcoin issuance rate by 15% of the total outstanding supply (around 10.5 million BTC), leading to a 9.212% increase in the price of BTC.

Likewise, the second halving reduced the supply of new Bitcoins by a third of the total amount of Bitcoins in circulation (~ 15.75 million BTC). It led to a bull run of 2.910%, almost a third of the previous one, thus showing a slightly less impact on the price of Bitcoin.

L’last recorded halving was 11 May 2020, which has further reduced the amount of new BTCs relative to the current supply with Bitcoin rallying by more than 720% since then.

“The downside is that we probably won’t even see rallies 100 times in a year anymoreMorehead said.

India, Hindu extremist groups press for cryptocurrency limitation

Religion, in one way or another, does not remain indifferent to cryptocurrencies. If in America some churches are also allowing offers in cryptocurrencies, in India, on the other hand, we are in the opposite direction.

In fact, a powerful right-wing Hindu group linked to the Indian ruling party has called for the restriction of streaming platforms and cryptocurrencies. Believing that regulating the sector is an unavoidable thing.

“There is a need to regularize these things for the wider good of society“, Said Mohan Bhagwat, head of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideologist of the Bharatiya Janata Party, which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.

Moreover, the important streaming platforms Netflix and Amazon’s Prime Video have already faced lawsuits and police investigations in India, mainly in the states governed by the BJP. Since they offer content deemed offensive to the majority of the country’s Hindu population.

The platform of Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) was also involved with them. who have not yet commented on the case.

“No.I don’t know which country you control or what rules govern a cryptocurrency such as BitcoinBhagwat said in a speech to followers celebrating the Hindu festival of Dussehra on Friday. “The government should do it. He has to do itHe then added.

While it is true that the Modi government often turns to the Hindu group for political guidance, in this case it has refrained from regulating streaming platforms. But he agrees that it takes a squeeze.

The government has already prepared a bill on the matter, but has not yet presented it to parliament. The bill even provides for a ban on trading and holding cryptocurrencies.

Local media reported that the government was trying to tax cryptocurrency trades and the exchanges, traders and lawyers who support them in the country.

This would be a major blow to cryptocurrencies if it happened, as India is the second most populous country in the world, after China. From the top of its 1.3 billion inhabitants.

Of course, it is also a country with still many contradictions, with pockets of extremely poor societies far from all this. On the other hand, it is also among the most important in terms of computer and nuclear knowledge.

Coinbase adds BADGER and RARI to its roster

The US cryptocurrency giant Coinbase is adding two altcoins powered by Ethereum (ETH) to its token arsenal.

After their initial launch on Coinbase Pro, BadgerDAO (BADGER) and Rarible (RARI) are now available to buy, sell, convert, store, send and receive on the company’s Coinbase.com retail trading platform and its iOS and Android applications.

BADGER is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with the aim of building infrastructures and products that help stimulate the growth of Bitcoin as a usable resource on other blockchains.

At the time of writing, its BADGER governance token is trading at $ 28.47, down 7.5% on the day according to CoinGecko.

RARI is the token that powers the Rarible marketplace of non-fungible tokens (NFT) owned by the community of digital artists and creators.

Rarible is a non-custodial platform, which means that users always have control over their own tokens, which are not held by Rarible. So far, the Rarible market only supports Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies.

At the time of writing, RARI is trading at $ 23.49, down 4.6% on the day according to CoinGecko.

Both altcoins have recently risen in price after being added to Coinbase’s professional trading platform.

Bitcoin towards the ATH: conclusions

We will continue to take care of all cryptocurrency updates the latest updates with price predictions.

