Bitcoin shows signs of “manifest weakness” below $40,000

Bitcoin coins on dollar bills

DREAMSTIME EXPANSION

Bitcoin loses 133,000 million in a week

The favorite cryptocurrencies to take advantage of the metaverse boom

The rise in gold contrasts with the new falls recorded by bitcoin. The cryptocurrency deepens its declines below the threshold of 40,000 dollars, a deterioration that leads analysts to identify new supports.

The festive break in the markets in Europe and the United States, far from reactivating purchases in bitcoin, has increased sales. Last Thursday the largest of the cryptocurrencies was trading at $41,000, above the $40,000 support.

Unlike the ‘traditional’ markets, the cryptocurrency market does not see its activity interrupted by holidays or weekends. But the balance of these last days provides a clearly adverse balance.

The price of bitcoin suffers new falls today, higher than 3% at times. Its price is thus deflated to intraday lows at the level of 38,000 dollars, further from the reference of 40,000 dollars.

“The main cryptocurrencies have found some weakness in recent days, in part, due to the Easter holiday period, which has caused a certain drop in the volume traded. However, after the volatility since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, we could be facing a consolidation phase in the market”, explains today Diego Morn, an IG analyst.

From the point of view of technical analysis, Javier Molina, spokesman in Spain for eToro, highlights today that “weakness at the price level remains within the great range $35,000-45,000 which, in turn, is delimited by the 30,000-50,000 dollars”.

Molina emphasizes the bearish behavior of recent dates, and explains that “for now, inability to maintain the 40,000 dollars and movement, despite the aforementioned, of manifest weakness targeting $38,000.”

After losing more than 10% in the last ten days, the spokesman in Spain for eToro identifies today the new levels to watch in its price. “If (the $38,000) is lost, at support of the 35,000 dollars and there we have the first big test“. On the other hand, if it registered a bullish turn, the “resistances to beat” would be 42,000 and 45,000 dollars.

Correlation with debt and the Nasdaq

The price of bitcoin already accumulates a 20% rev from its annual maximum, the 48,000 dollars reached less than a month ago, at the end of March. At that time one of the key references in the behavior of bitcoin in recent times, the evolution of debt interest American, moved at levels lower than the current ones. At the end of March, the return on the ten-year bond barely reached 2.50%. Today it registers the highest since 2018, exceeding 2.85%, in anticipation of a wave of rate hikes in the coming months.

An increase in interest on the debt raises financing costs and usually leads to a rebound in the risk aversion, a particularly complicated context for one of the riskiest assets such as cryptocurrencies. Since the beginning of the year, the correlation between the Nasdaq technology index and bitcoin has shot up to all-time highs, as XTB analysts highlight. “Major cryptocurrencies were also affected as the correlation between bitcoin and Nasdaq appears to be stronger than ever.”

Recently Diego Morn, an IG analyst, pointed out that the falls that bitcoin accumulates coincide with a relevant quote, “the publication of the minutes of the Federal Reserve” from two weeks ago. “In them, the members of the FOMC are in favor of raising rates by 50 basis points in the following meetings, triggering sales in the cryptocurrency market.”

In a similar vein Simon Peers, an analyst at eToro, pointed out that “cryptoactive they do not seem immune to rising rate environments“, and concluded that “following a similar pace to traditional stock markets such as the Nasdaq 100, digital currencies appear to be struggling under a rising rate environment.”