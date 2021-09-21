Bitcoin slides below $ 43,000 as BTC reserves on Binance return to May levels

Bitcoin (BTC) plunged below the critical support at $ 44,000 on Monday as concerns about China spill over into the crypto markets.

Hourly chart of BTC / USD (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

The price of BTC slips below the support

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that BTC / USD lost 3% in hours to hit a local low of around $ 42,600.

The pair looked troubled in the early hours of Monday as equities faced renewed concerns about the fate of Chinese real estate giant Evergrande. After a general move away from riskier assets, there is little positive daily performance beyond the US dollar.

However, for Bitcoin analysts the decline does not seem particularly relevant, as the overall strength of the market has remained.

“This BTC correction is not extreme,” commented the trader and analyst Rekt Capital on Twitter.

“Your emotional reaction shouldn’t be extreme either.”

Others appeared more surprised at the extent of Bitcoin’s losses.

“Honestly, I was surprised to see BTC collapse with the constantly discounted funding rate and futures in backwardation. No indicator is perfect. I suppose the narrative is that the whales were hedging excessively over the weekend ahead of the collapse in trade at Monday’s opening. “

Ngl was kinda surprised to see BTC nuking while the funding was consistently at a discount and futures at backwardation. No indicator is perfect.

I guess the narrative was that whales were hedging excessively during the weekend in anticipation of tradi nuking when Monday opens – Squeeze (@cryptoSqueeze) September 20, 2021

However, $ 44,000 was the first significant support level, which failed to stop Bitcoin’s fall.

A look at the buy and sell levels on the large Binance exchange highlights levels closer to $ 40,000 as the next zone of interest among buyers.

Buy and Sell Levels in BTC / USD (Binance), September 20. Source: Material Indicators

Ether revisits $ 3,000 as altcoins suffer

Meanwhile, altcoins topped Bitcoin’s daily losses by more than 10% in the top 10 cryptocurrency by market cap.

At the time of writing, Ether (ETH) is hovering around the $ 3,000 support, while XRP recorded the worst daily performance losing 13%.

ETH / USD (Bitstamp) hourly chart. Source: TradingView

The decline in BTC reserves on exchanges continues

Despite the Bitcoin correction, the outflow of BTC from exchanges continues its trend, especially on Coinbase Pro.

Over the past month, the amount of Bitcoin stored on Coinbase Pro has dropped by 28,843.87 BTC. Similarly, other cryptocurrency exchanges such as Kraken, OKEx, Bitfinex and Huobi have seen a decline in Bitcoin reserves, with total withdrawals amounting to 30,236 BTC.

Bitcoin balance on Coinbase Pro. Source: Bybt

On-chain analysts view the decline in Bitcoin reserves as a bullish sign.

This is mainly because most traders move their BTCs to exchanges only when they want to trade them for other assets, be it fiat currencies or altcoins. Hence, the balance on exchanges offers a metric for evaluating the sentiment among traders for the underlying asset.

As a result, the declining reserves of Bitcoin on Coinbase Pro suggest traders’ intention to hold BTC instead of selling it. At the same time, however, rival Binance is an exception to this trend.

BTC reserves on Binance are increasing

The data shows that in the last 30 days the Bitcoin balance in Binance wallets has increased by 29,717 BTC, a figure higher than what Coinbase Pro has taken.

Bitcoin balance on Binance. Source: Bybt

As the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange by volume, Binance enjoys some market influence due to its global reach. The increase in Bitcoin’s balance on the exchange suggests that its users may be selling more, the opposite of the trend observed on Coinbase.

In addition, Bitcoin reserves on Binance reached levels that anticipated the market sell-off during the second quarter of 2021. More specifically, the Bitcoin balance on the exchange increased from 199,700 BTC on April 20 to 347,590 BTC. of 26 June.

Bitcoin balance on Binance between April 20 and June 26. Source: Bybt

The same period saw BTC / USD plummet from around $ 65,000 to less than $ 30,000, including the notorious May 19 crash in which Bitcoin lost more than 30%.

Considering that at the time of writing, Binance’s trading volume in the last 24 hours (about $ 24 billion) is six times that of Coinbase Pro (about $ 4.23 billion), according to data from CoinMarketCap, the likelihood of a Bitcoin price correction was high.

