Bitcoin slides below $ 46,000, while 1 BTC surpasses Turkish Lira 800,000 for the first time

On December 20, Bitcoin (BTC) lost more than 5% from local highs as macro tensions persist into the new week.

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) hourly chart. Source: TradingView

Analyst: Prepare for a volatile end to 2021

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that BTC / USD plunged back below $ 46,000 on Monday morning, hitting a low of $ 45,714 on Bitstamp.

The pair had reached $ 48,300 before a sharp reversal due to the weakness among stocks in Asian markets linked to the coronavirus.

“US equity markets are having a bad day today. European equity markets will also see losses upon opening,Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe warned in a new update on YouTube.

“We are actually bracing ourselves for severe volatility in the final weeks of this year.”

As already reported by others, van de Poppe pointed out that the strength of the US dollar is further hampering risk assets such as Bitcoin. As the US Dollar Index (DXY) faces resistance, Bitcoin is struggling to defend a support in a classic inversely correlated move.

“What you want to see in an inversion structure is what we also saw in September,He added, mentioning the breakout of $ 40,000 at the end of the month.

Maximum pain for Turkish lira holders

While there is little optimism among Bitcoin traders, only the events in Turkey have provided something of a positive side for those who have decided to diversify into BTC.

Following the announcement of interest rate cuts by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkey’s national fiat currency, the lira (TRY), plummeted to a new all-time low of 17.8 against the dollar:

“New week, new lows. The Turkish lira plunges to another all-time low after Erdogan says Islam demands lower rates. The drop since the beginning of the year now amounts to 57.4%. “

New week, new lows. #Turkey Lira plunges to another All-time low after Erdogan says Islam demands lower rates. Now down 57.4% YTD. pic.twitter.com/No6j5flgbf – Holger Zschaepitz (@Schuldensuehner) December 20, 2021

Bringing year-to-date losses to nearly 60%, the recent contraction has again shifted focus to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a potential hedge against extreme economic policies.

BTC / TRY topped 800,000 in a record-breaking move overnight, doubling over the span of two and a half months.

BTC / TRY (Binance) daily chart. Source: TradingView

Furthermore, the Turkish lira fell below par with the Egyptian pound (EGP) for the first time in history. Erdoğan has taken a hostile approach towards cryptocurrencies, taking steps to ban the sector from Turkey.