Bitcoin slides below $ 47,000, but a trader highlights opportunities for a long on BTC

On December 29, Bitcoin (BTC) posted new losses with a contraction that pushed BTC / USD below $ 46,600 for just a few minutes.

BTC / USD hourly chart (Bitstamp)
BTC / USD (Bitstamp) hourly chart. Source: TradingView

RSI shows that Bitcoin is “oversold”

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that the pair lost share before the Wall Street open, taking its correction over the past 48 hours to 10.4%.

In the most recent development of recurring behavior, the market has shown that the range in which Bitcoin moved in December remains decidedly valid.

As market participants resign to a disappointing end of the year, noted trader and analyst Scott Melker spotted a potential buying opportunity at current levels on short intervals.

Bitcoin’s Relative Strength Index (RSI), along with other bullish signals, entered “oversold” territory during the correction offering a classic buy signal.

If you follow the short intervals, there is a noticeable risk / reward ratio for long here,”He said on Twitter.

“RSI oversold, bullish divergence coming in the hourly chart, price at the EQ of the range, sell unconvinced with minimal volume.”

“Fantastic bullish divergence with RSI oversold on the hourly chart. Short intervals, so I look for the development of the divergence over longer intervals. The 4-hour chart would be next. As I said, great R / R potential for a long here up to $ 50,000. “

Thereafter, BTC / USD rebounded from its local low to return above $ 47,000

Previously, Melker had defended the $ 52,000 correction, arguing that overall “nothing has changed”For Bitcoin within the range.

Brandt: the sell-off in the panic “has not yet arrived”

However, not everyone is optimistic about Bitcoin’s price action.

Related: The exodus of Chinese users from Huobi could explain the rise in Bitcoin balances on exchanges

Peter Brandt, the veteran trader who warned a few days ago of “fake breakouts” in markets with little liquidity for the holidays, now anticipates further losses.

In any case, the possibility of a “capitulation in panic“Worse than that observed at the beginning of December remains a topic of discussion.

Others, however, argue that retail investors are not inclined to sell at current levels, pointing to the increase in wallets with small balances and evidence of strong HODL behavior over the year.

Source link

