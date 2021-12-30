News

Bitcoin Slides Below $ 47,000, But Trader Highlights Opportunity To Long On BTC By CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin slides below $ 47,000, but a trader highlights opportunities for a long on BTC

On December 29, Bitcoin (BTC) posted new losses with a contraction that pushed below $ 46,600 for just a few minutes.

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) hourly chart. Source: TradingView RSI shows Bitcoin is “oversold”. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that the pair shrank before Wall Street opened, taking its 48-hour correction to 10.4%.

In the most recent development of recurring behavior, the market has shown that the range in which Bitcoin moved in December remains decidedly valid.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

