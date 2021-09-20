Bitcoin Slips Below $ 43,000 As BTC Reserves On Binance Return To May Levels By CoinTelegraph



Bitcoin slides below $ 43,000 as BTC reserves on Binance return to May levels



Bitcoin (BTC) plunged below the critical support at $ 44,000 on Monday as concerns about China spill over into the crypto markets.

Hourly graph of (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView BTC Price Slides Below Support Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that BTC / USD lost 3% in hours to hit a local low of around $ 42,600.

The pair looked troubled in the early hours of Monday as equities faced renewed concerns over the fate of Chinese real estate giant Evergrande. After a general move away from riskier assets, there is little positive daily performance beyond the US dollar.

