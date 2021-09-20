Bitcoin Slips Below $ 43,000 As BTC Reserves On Binance Return To May Levels By CoinTelegraph

by
Loading...
Advertisements


Bitcoin slides below $ 43,000 as BTC reserves on Binance return to May levels

Bitcoin (BTC) plunged below the critical support at $ 44,000 on Monday as concerns about China spill over into the crypto markets.

Hourly graph of (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView BTC Price Slides Below Support Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that BTC / USD lost 3% in hours to hit a local low of around $ 42,600.

The pair looked troubled in the early hours of Monday as equities faced renewed concerns over the fate of Chinese real estate giant Evergrande. After a general move away from riskier assets, there is little positive daily performance beyond the US dollar.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

Loading...
Advertisements
Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Loading...
Advertisements

Leave a Comment

© 2021 D1SoftBall News | All Rights Reserved.