Bitcoin Slips Below $ 43,000 As BTC Reserves On Binance Return To May Levels By CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin slides below $ 43,000 as BTC reserves on Binance return to May levels
Bitcoin (BTC) plunged below the critical support at $ 44,000 on Monday as concerns about China spill over into the crypto markets.
Hourly graph of (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView BTC Price Slides Below Support Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that BTC / USD lost 3% in hours to hit a local low of around $ 42,600.
The pair looked troubled in the early hours of Monday as equities faced renewed concerns over the fate of Chinese real estate giant Evergrande. After a general move away from riskier assets, there is little positive daily performance beyond the US dollar.
