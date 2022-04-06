Bitcoin slips below $44,000 in April for the first time as trader warns ‘something is wrong’ with BTC

Bitcoin (BTC) continued its decline at the open on Wall Street on Wednesday with its first test of $44,000 since early April.

BTC/USD 1-hour candlestick chart. Source: TradingView

BTC price hits two-week low

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed that the BTC/USD pair hit a 12-day low of $43,801 on Bitstamp, down more than 7% from the month’s high.

The movement defied positive triggers in the form of new acquisitions of MicroStrategy and Terra, but analysts were instead eyeing macroeconomic factors as the next potential BTC price driver.

Jeroen Blokland, portfolio manager at asset manager Robeco, said that the 10-year US Treasury yield, trending higher throughout the year, should reverse direction and give risky assets a breather.

“We haven’t gotten to that point yet,” warned however that day.

US 10y yields jump to 2.56% thx largely to Brainard’s hawkish remarks, which raised fears ahead of FOMC minutes on Wed. pic.twitter.com/SpvFPKeFIB — Holger Zschaepitz (@Schuldensuehner) April 6, 2022

In a possible counter move, the US Federal Reserve has revealed that an “aggressive” balance sheet reduction should begin in May, which would mark the end of the “easy money” policy, that many had feared would put pressure on demand for risky assets.

“It is extremely important to lower inflation,” future Fed Vice Chair said, Lael Brainard, in comments made at a conference this week, quoted by the Financial Times, among others.

“Consequently, the committee will continue to methodically tighten monetary policy through a series of interest rate hikes and beginning to shrink the balance sheet at a rapid pace beginning with our May meeting.”

Inflation continued to weigh on sentiment beyond the United States, with annual inflation of producer prices in the Eurozone giving the biggest jump recorded in February: more than 31%. On the eve of war between Russia and Ukraine, future readings are likely to be even higher.

The current spot price zone is crucial to maintain

In a worrying environment, price watchers were keen to take a breather, calling for $44,000 to remain as a bullish base.

#BTC Daily + EMAs stacked in the same order

+ Price testing the 200 at the 0.618 retracement All while trying to exit a 2-month long accumulation zone. Hold this 44-45K area and we’re probably continuing up to the mid-50s. pic.twitter.com/buzl4vvFms — TechDev (@TechDev_52) April 6, 2022

CryptoQuant contributor and private fund manager, known for his popular Twitter account, Gaah, argued that $44,400 was the level to defend to avoid a tailspin that could take the market to $37,000.

“Something is wrong and the next few days will show what is happening,” Trader Crypto Ed added, sounding more concerned.

A failure to hold $45,000, something that came later, would thus pave the way for the $43,000 low, he said in his latest YouTube update.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.

Clarification: The information and/or opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily represent the views or editorial line of Cointelegraph. The information set forth herein should not be taken as financial advice or investment recommendation. All investment and commercial movement involve risks and it is the responsibility of each person to do their due research before making an investment decision.

