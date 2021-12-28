Bitcoin slips below 50 thousand dollars, Ethereum also falls

Cala Bitcoin is well below 50 thousand dollars, on this very bad Tuesday for the cryptocurrency market. Specifically, at the time of writing, the entire sector is reporting heavy losses and the main cryptocurrencies are in negative territory.

The Bitcoin is trading at $ 49,043.31, 4.61% less than 24 hours ago. It also loses Ethereum, 4.58% at $ 3,909.44, but the same trend is also observed for other tokens.

Solana leaves 6.78% on the ground and trades at $ 189.28, while Cardano limits losses to 4.03% at $ 1.51. XRP is down 5.10% at $ 0.8867. The memecoin Shiba Inu loses 4.63% to 0.00003676 Dollars, while for Dogecoin the loss is 6.18% at 0.1805 Dollars.

Overall, however, the year that is about to end has been a record for Bitcoin and Ethereum, as demonstrated by the data we have published on these pages and which emphasize the strong increases that were reported by the two main cryptocurrencies in 2021. In the last few hours, however, the rumor has also emerged according to which Turkey is also ready to regulate cryptocurrencies, in the wake of what El Salvador did a few months ago.