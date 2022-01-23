Bitcoin slips from $ 40,000 sinks Ethereum and Dogecoin

The major digital currencies in the market continued to lose ground on Thursday evening, with the global cryptocurrency market cap dropping 2.3% to $ 2 trillion.

What happened

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) posted a daily decline of 2.5% to $ 39,856.72; in the last seven days BTC has lost 5.7%.

In the past 24 hours Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) lost 2.9% to $ 2,912.60; in the last seven days ETH has recorded -9.5%.

The cryptocurrency meme Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) had a daily decline of 3.4% to $ 0.16; in the last seven days DOGE has lost 8.7%.

In the past 24 hours Shiba Inu (SHIB) lost 3.1% to $ 0.000027; in the last seven days SHIB left 12.4% on the ground.

The three cryptocurrencies with the highest daily gains resulted Cosmos (TO TOM), Klaytn (KLAY) e Celsius (CEL), according to data from CoinGecko.

Because it is important

Treasuries stalled on Thursday as benchmark yields on 10-year US government bonds stood at 1.8325% according to a Reuters report, down from two-year highs of 1.902% recorded the day before.

Second Edward Moya, OANDA’s senior market analyst, this bearish move in Treasuries could be a good thing for the world’s leading cryptocurrency.

“Cryptocurrencies remain the perennial risk asset, and if Treasury yields continue to decline this should be good news for Bitcoin,” Moya wrote in a statement.

On the news front, the Russian central bank, the Bank of Russia, called for a ban on cryptocurrencies, while Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) intends to allow users of its social media platforms Facebook and Instagram to mint and sell non-fungible tokens.

According to Moya, a ban by Russia could create problems for Bitcoin.

“The Russian ruble has been steadily declining over the past two decades, which has made Bitcoin an attractive investment for many Russians in recent years; Russia was among the top three countries in the world for Bitcoin mining therefore, if the proposal were to pass, Bitcoin could slip below the level of 40,000 dollars “, said the analyst.

Bitcoin’s percentage of profit has dropped to unprecedented levels since July this year and currently stands at 68.7%, according to Delphi Digital, an independent research firm on cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin Offer vs. Offer Percentage in Profit – Courtesy of Delphi Digital

“This suggests that over 30% of Bitcoins have changed hands over the past year, when the cryptocurrency was trading above current prices, and these entities are holding onto an unrealized loss,” Delphi wrote in an emailed note. .

Bitcoin hit an intraday low of $ 40,994.23, while ETH hit a low of $ 2,994.93.

Michaël van de Poppe, an Amsterdam-based cryptocurrency trader, tweeted that the $ 42,400 to $ 42,700 range was important for Bitcoin to maintain because there is an “instant atomic bomb on the other side of the range.”

That’s why $ 42.4-42.7K was so important to hold for #Bitcoin. Instant nuke to the other side of the range. Full analysis: https: //t.co/k8HrqajQGV pic.twitter.com/HqIeZQMcEy – Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) January 20, 2022

Despite Bitcoin’s 38.4% drop from November highs, the coin’s five-year yields would be 47.5 times higher than the S & P500 index over the same period and 84.5 times higher than gold according to a tweet from Santiment, a content platform for the financial market.

Meanwhile, sharing data from the digital asset investment firm CoinShares, the analyst of GlobalBlock Marcus Sotiriou said there were $ 73 million outflows in digital asset investment products last week. This is thus the fifth consecutive week of outflows, with the exception of this trend represented by Solana (SOL).

Weekly Flows of Crypto Assets – Courtesy of CoinShares

“Solana is an anomaly with $ 5.4 million in inflows last week, while Bitcoin funds have had outflows in 4 of the last 5 weeks; total outflows over this period for the entire cryptocurrency market amounted to $ 532 million, the largest outflows since 2018, ”noted Sotiriou.