Bitcoin slips from $ 66,000, Tesla loses 3% after Elon Musk hints at further share sales

On November 15th, Bitcoin (BTC) tested $ 64,000 as support after the US markets opened, canceling the weekend rally.

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) hourly chart. Source: TradingView

Analysts still positive on the price of BTC

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that BTC / USD reversed overnight gains after hitting a local high above $ 66,000.

Moving away from recent patterns, the pair did not chart a further rise at the Wall Street open, instead aiming for the old all-time high in April.

For Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe, higher levels are more important to preserve overall bullish momentum in the short term.

“I’m still looking at a potential rising wedge,” summed up sharing an annotated graph.

“Clear bullish breakout if Bitcoin breaks above $ 66,400-$ 66,800.”

Elsewhere, the focus is on indicators, suggesting that there may still be room for price growth ahead of the classic cycle highs.

Highlighting the Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR), Philip Swift, creator of the Look Into Bitcoin analysis resource, compared the current state of the market with the “overheated” atmosphere of early 2021.

“These on-chain daily p / l levels are really low. Yesterday they were almost negative again. We are far from the overheated levels you see on the left side of the graph,” commented.

“With funding rates still quite flat, the continuation of the uptrend is probably not too long.”

Bitcoin SOPR chart. Source: Philip Swift / Twitter

The SOPR looks at the price at which coins have moved over a particular period of time, and is useful for determining investor behavior during different phases of the Bitcoin cycle.

A new Tesla drop puts cryptocurrencies to the test

Ether (ETH), Solana (SOL) and Polkadot (DOT) recorded the best daily performance among the large altcoins, standing out from the calm among the remaining tokens.

At the time of writing, ETH / USD stands at $ 4,620 with daily growth of 1.6%, always close to its all-time high and the all-important $ 5,000 milestone.

“Do you want me to sell more stock, Bernie? Just say it…”

Want me to sell more stock, Bernie? Just say the word … – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2021

In traditional markets, Tesla (TSLA) lost more than 3% after the opening of Wall Street, a move that resulted in a rerun of Bitcoin as it did last week.

In a rather heated exchange on Twitter, CEO Elon Musk threatened to sell more shares in the company.