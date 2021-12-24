Bitcoin slows as XRP hits $ 1 with a ‘huge’ altcoin rally expected to take place in 2022

On December 23, Bitcoin (BTC) remains trapped in a tight range as price action continues to contradict strong buying activity.

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) hourly chart. Source: TradingView

HODLers continue to accumulate

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that BTC / USD failed to defend $ 49,000 after hitting a 10-day high.

The pair got stuck in a broad trading range of just $ 4,000, one of the main factors behind bets on a “short squeeze” during the holiday season.

As volatility continues to decline, the data has strengthened conviction among investors while the offer purchased exceeds the new BTC issued by approximately three times.

“HODLers are absorbing supply at nearly three times the rate of new coins being issued every day,Summarized on-chain analytics firm Glassnode in the new edition of its weekly newsletter, “The Week On-Chain.”

Additionally, Glassnode indicated that at a spot price of $ 47,000; over a quarter of BTC’s supply was at a loss since the last move.

As Cointelegraph reported, the likelihood of a bullish or bearish squeeze for BTC / USD will likely increase in the coming days, while low activity reduces liquidity and facilitates increased volatility:

“Bitcoin has rebounded 8%. I returned to $ 46,000 after selling for $ 52,000 and $ 50,000. Hence a support-resistance reversal is likely. Only a breakout above $ 50,000 will be significant and a long signal in the medium term if you missed this rebound (downtrend breakout). “

#BTC Update ✅#Bitcoin bounced 8%

$ 46k re-entry after selling $ 52k & back up to $ 50k Throwback and S&R flip likely from here.

Only a breakout above $ 50k would be the significant breakout and LONG entry #midterm in case u missed this bounce (downtrend breakout) pic.twitter.com/eKICOZLza6 – AN₿ESSA (@ Anbessa100) December 22, 2021

Among traders, $ 50,000 remains the point to watch for a return to a more bullish trend.

“Santa rally” for XRP as altcoins calm down

Among the altcoins, Wednesday’s exuberance has waned and only two of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap maintain daily gains.

Related: Price Analysis 22/12: BTC, ETH, BNB, SOL, ADA, XRP, LUNA, AVAX, DOT, DOGE

The star was XRP, with weekly earnings over 18% and a return to $ 1 for the first time since the beginning of December. Ether (ETH), on the other hand, is back below $ 4,000.

XRP / USD (Bitstamp) daily chart. Source: TradingView

For Cointelegraph collaborator Michaël van de Poppe, however, there are numerous signs that the recovery in the new year will make this week’s purchases a good strategy.

“More and more weekly charts are taking fantastic shape among altcoins,” he has declared on Twitter.