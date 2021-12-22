Bitcoin Soars To $ 49,000, Driven By Unlikely Turkish Lira Recovery From CoinTelegraph



Today Bitcoin (BTC) recorded a growth of over 5%: the sudden turnaround seems to be in some way linked to the recent developments of the Turkish lira.

1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView Market sentiment gradual improvement Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show strong overnight BTC / USD growth, parallel to the Turkish lira’s surge – nearly 40% – in its pair against the dollar American.

This movement is due to a recent announcement by the president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who unveiled radical measures to protect consumers and attract investors in the lira.

