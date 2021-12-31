Bitcoin, social, delivery and metaverse: the tech predictions for 2022

What awaits us in 2022? Let’s hope the end of the pandemic. We all agree on this. But restricting the field to the technological aspect, what will the coming year be like? 2021 saw some important news, just think of the farewell of Dorsey to Twitter, the antechamber of probable and big changes for the platform. Or the explosion of the market for crypto artwork, in relation to which many wonder how long it will last.

Twitter, goodbye Dorsey and new features on the way

Twitter now it has the reputation of the social network reserved for a small elite. A much lower number of users prevents the platform from securing the enormous returns of its rivals Facebook and Instagram (now branded Meta), but there is no longer even the novelty factor on its side. Few, very few those introduced in the last ten years, even less those capable of really making a dent in the public. Just think of the old 140-character limit, eliminated three years ago: since then, only six percent of tweets have lengthened. Functionality and monetization tools, these are the main nodes with which the social network must deal. And something seems to be changing: the platform is, in fact, experimenting with super follow. With this feature, creators are allowed to provide a subscription reserved for the most loyal followers. The subscription, for a fee, will result in exclusive content and, it is hoped, will become a source of income for everyone. Furthermore, Twitter acquired the newsletter to enhance its services Revue. The second goodbye of Jack Dorsey (in its place Parag Agrawal), then, could give a further boost. By the way, the former CEO in 2009 founded the digital payment company Square, which he has just renamed Block: a clear reference to the blockchain, that is, the technology behind cryptocurrencies.

Delivery apps, too many startups are not good for the market

Thanks to the pandemic, home deliveries have never been as good as they are now (unlike the riders). Like smart working, many Italians, therefore, have discovered the delivery in the months of lockdowns and various restrictions, and now they wouldn’t give it up for the world. The problem is that the business no longer appears to be profitable for the companies offering the service. New startups are being added to Deliveroo, Just Eat and Glovo: faster and faster deliveries, lower and lower rates. It follows that it is necessary to work on large numbers to make a profit. And push on discounts and promotions to beat the competition. If this does not happen, several companies will go bankrupt, or say goodbye to Italy as Foodora has already done in the past.

Uber, a lot of demand, but growth has slowed in Italy

Private car transportation apps are also not having a good time. The taxi service par excellence, Uber, has raised its prices by 10 per cent in London and, in the UK, would need 20,000 more drivers to meet demand. In Italy it is only available in some large cities and, following several legal disputes, exclusively in its more expensive version, called UberBlack (equivalent to rental with driver). In short, although there are many who wish to travel like this in 2022, several of them will be forced to remain on the ground (or will be forced to wait a long time for their race).

NFT, digital art that really costs

Non-fungible token: digital products not reproducible, unique. Virtual works of art, created on the Internet, sold as tangible ones, with the exclusive property of the buyer guaranteed by the mechanisms of the blockchain. The success of this market has been resounding in recent years: in 2021, NFT sales exceeded 15 billion euros. Huge technological-artistic revolution or a big speculative bubble? The experts agree: we are probably at the end of a hype cycle, however, non-fungible tokens will also remain an excellent opportunity for investors in 2022.

Cryptocurrencies, not just Bitcoin

In the year that is ending we have seen some great events for cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin reached a new all-time high, breaking the $ 69,000 ceiling in November. Ditto Ethereum. And other cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin and Shiba have taken off. Thanks to the passage to the proof of stake, the forecasts for 2022 speak of an increase in value for Ethereum much faster than Bitcoin. And of an ever-increasing importance of cryptocurrencies in the metaverse, where he will not just marry us, but many jobs will also be created.

The future of virtual reality, indie video games, podcasts and newsletters

Speaking of metaverse, Mark Zuckerberg seems to have brought augmented reality back to topicality, held back in the past by heavy headphones, bulky viewers, poor content and a certain allure of nerdism. Will the immersive internet we have been promised this time really work? It could start to fuel as early as 2022. In the coming year, the indie video game market is set to flourish further, in the wake of Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Sable, Valheim, Death’s Door and Loop Hero, to list just a few of the productions. independent releases in 2021. Nor will the bubble burst podcastHigh-budget series are in production, content is widely diversified, the scene is thriving, and monetization is literally starting to pay off. Instead, the fate of the good old women will probably be different newsletter: they were back, well done, useful, reassuring and full of nostalgia-effect, but their problem remains the cost for the user. Because by dint of newsletters, after all, the first thing to do is to pay the subscription to a large and authoritative newspaper, even a foreign one.