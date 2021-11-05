Bitcoin spot ETF: “SEC holds back BTC growth”

The launch of ETFs on Bitcoin futures has thrilled the crypto people, but many remain convinced that the real breakthrough will be when the SEC approves bitcoin spot ETFs.

It was talked about on Thursday at Financial Innovation Summit held by Bloomberg.

Michael Saylor: We need Bitcoin spot ETFs

The Microstrategy CEO was present at the panel Michael Saylor according to which Bitcoin will soon become a more than strategic asset:

“Bitcoin is a property and not a currency, you can keep it and it is the standard by which all other properties will be judged. I read it as a green light for mainstream institutions and investors to own bitcoin in the Western world. I think this is the most significant thing that has happened this year ”.

This is precisely why, according to the CEO of Microstrategy, ETFs on bitcoin spots are needed:

“To do that, you need a spot ETF. And once these spot ETFs are launched, I think you will see billions, then tens of billions, then hundreds of billions, then trillions of dollars flowing into them. “

Upper and lower ETFs

Also for Nic Carter, general partner of Castle Island Ventures and co-founder of Coin Metrics, currently listed ETFs are “inferior” products compared to ETFs based on direct Bitcoin.

In his opinion, if the SEC approves this type of ETF, the funds could attract investments worth 100 billion dollars in one month. After all, he explains, in Canada this type of tools already exist and work:

“They work great. There is no explanation for the reluctance at the highest levels here to approve this product, which obviously should exist and would make life immensely easier for all kinds of different investors. “

So why does the SEC persist in not approving them? Nic Carter’s answer is simple:

“Ultimately, the reason is simply to suppress the growth of Bitcoin.”

For Hester Pierce, commissioner of the SEC also known as “crypto-mom” for his pro-cryptocurrency positions, the reasons are other:

“The reason is that Bitcoin markets don’t look like our regulated securities markets. The thing that regulators are most comfortable with are markets that look like ours ”.

The differences between Bitcoin ETFs

The SEC approved ETFs have as below Bitcoin futures traded on the CME. This choice is explained in the words of the president of the SEC Gary Gensler, who, well before the approval of the ProShares ETF which debuted last October 19 at the NYSE, had declared prefer futures-based ETFs because futures is a regulated market.

The ETFs that were also mentioned in the Bloomberg debate have physical Bitcoins as underlying and not derivative contracts. But the SEC doesn’t like this option as it consider the BTC market deregulated and liable to fraud and manipulation.

As they pointed out two deputies who wrote to the president of the SEC, T.om Emmer and Darren Soto, in reality, even the Bitcoin futures market, although regulated, is still based on that of exchanges. Therefore the spot market and the futures market are extremely connected and exposed to the same dangers. Therefore, the SEC’s aversion to spot Bitcoin ETFs doesn’t make much sense.