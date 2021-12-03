Bitcoin spot ETF, SEC says no to WisdomTree

There SEC continues to hold his position, pushing back the request from WisdomTree from approve a bitcoin spot ETF.

WisdomTree, no spot Bitcoin ETFs

WisdomTree wanted to list its ETF on CBOE, and for this it would have applied to the exchange which in turn applied to the SEC. In the document released in these days, the SEC explains the reasons why it again rejected the request:

“The Commission concludes that BZX has not demonstrated that other means of preventing fraudulent and manipulative acts are sufficient to justify the waiver of the required surveillance agreement. The Commission further concludes that BZX has not demonstrated that it has a global surveillance-sharing agreement with a significant-sized regulated market for bitcoin. Consequently, the Commission is unable to consider that the proposed rule change is consistent with the legal requirements of section 6 (b) (5) of the Exchange Act. “

In practice, according to the SEC, CBOE would not be able to demonstrate that the ETF’s underlying markets are regulated and free from manipulation and fraud. This despite the fact that the Bitcoin market is now mature and has grown considerably compared to the past.

The SEC therefore reiterates its orientation: Bitcoin futures-based ETFs have found space because the futures market is regulated. On the contrary, it cannot say the same about spot markets.

To be honest it is a reasoning that does not stand too much because Bitcoin futures markets are however based on spot markets.

Canada approves Fidelity ETFs

While in the US there is no hope (at least for the moment) of seeing Bitcoin spot ETFs approved, the Canada once again proves to be at the forefront.

Fidelity launched well two ETFs based on Bitcoin spot, the Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) and the Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF Fund, on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Canadian investors will be able to invest in a physical Bitcoin ETF. Those of the United States, on the other hand, no.

NFT-based ETFs are coming

The SEC insists on not approving physical Bitcoin-based ETFs, but has instead allowed the market launch of a NFT-based exchange-traded fund. Is called NFTZ and it is a fund that puts in its basket not real NFTs but the shares of companies that deal with NFTs. These include Coinbase, Square, Robinhood and even Playboy. It was listed on the NYSE (where BITO, the first Bitcoin futures ETF, is also listed).

It was to launch it Defiance ETFs, ETF specialist and investment advisor specializing in thematic ETFs. In its offering, Defiance also has ETFs focused on 5G, Big Data, and innovative industries.

The company expressly writes that the only limit that the NFT market has is the virtual sky. The limit that ETFs have is called SEC and this is well understood by investors who are still waiting for a fund based on physical Bitcoins.