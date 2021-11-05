Bitcoin spot ETFs, from Congress spur to SEC

Two members of the US Congress they have written to SEC Chairman Gary Gensler for seek approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs.

ETFs on Bitcoin Spot, the SEC’s nonsense

It is about Tom Emmer and Darren Soto who wanted to highlight the contradictions of the government agency with respect to the approval of ETFs on Bitcoin.

In letter, the two retrace the SEC’s attitude towards Bitcoin, recalling how the Securities and Exchange Commission has always been concerned about the risks associated with Bitcoin.

The text starts from the recent approval of ETFs based on Bitcoin futures, but they say:

“While this is a step forward for millions of Americans asking for access to easy ways to invest in Bitcoin, these products are potentially much more volatile than a Bitcoin spot ETF and can impose substantially higher fees on investors due to the premium a which Bitcoin futures typically trade, as does the cost of rolling futures contracts each month ”.

According to the two deputies, Bitcoin spot ETFs are even safer of those based on futures:

“We wonder why, if you are comfortable allowing trading of an ETF based on derivatives contracts, you are not as comfortable or more comfortable in allowing trading in spot Bitcoin ETFs to begin. Spot Bitcoin ETFs are based directly on the asset, which inherently provides more protection for investors “.

Bitcoin ETFs in comparison

Their reasoning is that the SEC required two points to approve Bitcoin ETFs:

that the market proved resistant to fraud and manipulation;

that the main market was regulated.

Now, the ETFs approved so far are based on Bitcoin futures traded at the CME, which in turn takes Bitcoins from exchanges such as Coinbase, Kraken and Bitstamp. So, if the SEC were concerned that Bitcoin markets aren’t regulated, then it should be concerned with CME’s Bitcoin operations, which are based on those markets.

But as the SEC appears to have no problem with this, we might as well allow trading of ETFs based on direct Bitcoin and not on derivatives which in turn are based on Bitcoin spots.

Furthermore, the two MEPs note that before Bitcoin ETFs were approved, other investment products were launched on the market. The companies that have done so have regularly registered. So why not allow the same thing with ETFs? One case, for example, is that of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, an investment product that is based precisely on Bitcoin spot and which has at least 630,000 subscribers.

These shorts make the SEC’s position unclear,

Finally, T om Emmer and Darren Soto conclude:

“We do not mean that one method of exposure is better than the other, but rather that unless there are clear and demonstrable investor protection benefits, investors should be able to choose which product is best suited to them and theirs. investment objectives “.

SEC openings and closings on Bitcoin ETFs

Bitcoin ETF approval has been long overdue. The first fund, that of ProShares, was launched last October 19, dragging Bitcoin’s price to new records. Other ETFs were launched, but those who believed in an opening of the Securities and Exchange Commission had to change their minds.

The SEC is currently only “tender” towards ETFs based on Bitcoin futures, while it already has rejected to the sender requests for ETFs based on leveraged Bitcoin futures and based on futures that short the price of Bitcoin (i.e. expect a drop in price). The SEC appears to be putting a stop to these derivatives in practice, but it also remains skeptical of Bitcoin in its own right.

Although, as the two MEPs point out, there is little difference with respect to the risks, as Bitcoin spot markets are connected with futures, which entails the same dangers. All that remains is to wait for clarifications from President Gary Gensler and who knows that this may not lead to new turning points.