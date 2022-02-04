Bitcoin, sprint up to 40 thousand dollars pushes a generalized recovery of the market

After analyzing the possible variables involved in the decline in Bitcoin at the beginning of 2022, let’s go back to the market to analyze a rather curious situation that took place in the afternoon of February 4, 2022, the day in which Bitcoin has finally hit $ 40,000 again per token.
Predictably, the BTC rally, which appears to be not quite over yet, has brought with it a generalized color change towards green for the main assets on the market. Among these, Ether has returned to test the $ 3,000 threshold, with a capitalization that returns to over $ 350 billion. Similarly, BNB, Binance’s token, stands at $ 391 for 64.6 billion of Market Cap and Cardano immediately below with $ 1.10 for over 37 billion.
These are the main players, but many other assets have returned to touch values that have not been touched for months. Between these Solana, XRP and Polkadot, respectively at 109, 0.63 and 20 dollars. Broadly speaking, the daily growth was around 10%, led by SOL and ETH with 12% and rear ADA with just 5%.
A wave of optimism for investors from all over the world, although the current value of a BTC is still very far from the resounding Bitcoin record recorded in November 2021, after which a progressive downward phase has begun, culminating with minimum values that they have even close to 33 thousand dollars.