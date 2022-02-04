Bitcoin, sprint up to 40 thousand dollars pushes a generalized recovery of the market

After analyzing the possible variables involved in the decline in Bitcoin at the beginning of 2022, let’s go back to the market to analyze a rather curious situation that took place in the afternoon of February 4, 2022, the day in which Bitcoin has finally hit $ 40,000 again per token.

Predictably, the BTC rally, which appears to be not quite over yet, has brought with it a generalized color change towards green for the main assets on the market. Among these, Ether has returned to test the $ 3,000 threshold, with a capitalization that returns to over $ 350 billion. Similarly, BNB, Binance’s token, stands at $ 391 for 64.6 billion of Market Cap and Cardano immediately below with $ 1.10 for over 37 billion.

These are the main players, but many other assets have returned to touch values ​​that have not been touched for months. Between these Solana, XRP and Polkadot, respectively at 109, 0.63 and 20 dollars. Broadly speaking, the daily growth was around 10%, led by SOL and ETH with 12% and rear ADA with just 5%.

A wave of optimism for investors from all over the world, although the current value of a BTC is still very far from the resounding Bitcoin record recorded in November 2021, after which a progressive downward phase has begun, culminating with minimum values ​​that they have even close to 33 thousand dollars.