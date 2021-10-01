News

Bitcoin Sprinted Up 11% By Investing.com

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements


© Reuters. Bitcoin sprinted by 11%

Investing.com – The was trading at $ 47,473.6 by 12:42 (10:42 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, up 11.02% daily. This is the largest single-day percentage growth since June 9th.

The leap pushes Bitcoin’s market capitalization to $ 876.9B, thus making it 43.37% of the total cryptocurrency market. At its highest, the Bitcoin market had peaked at $ 1,184.9B.

In the previous 24 hours, the Bitcoin cryptocurrency was trading in a range of $ 43,292.9 to $ 47,595.8.

Over the past seven days, Bitcoin was seen rising with a gain. The volume of Bitcoin traded in the past 24 hours, at the time of writing, comes in at $ 32.7B, representing 37.51% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It had been trading within a range of $ 40,786.6484 to $ 47,595.8281 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Bitcoin’s price is still 26.71% lower from its all-time high of $ 64,778.04 set on April 14.

Meanwhile in the cryptocurrency market

Ethereum listed at $ 3,212.21 on the Investing.com Index, up 9.04%.

Loading...
Advertisements

Cardano was trading at $ 2.2299 on the Investing.com Index, up 7.61%.

The market capitalization of the crypto Ethereum was $ 374.6B, representing 18.53% of the total of all cryptocurrencies, while that of the crypto Cardano reached $ 70.3B and 3.48% of the total.

Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

817
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
693
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
654
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
650
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
619
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
618
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
609
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
602
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
598
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top