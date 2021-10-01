Bitcoin Sprinted Up 11% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Bitcoin sprinted by 11%



Investing.com – The was trading at $ 47,473.6 by 12:42 (10:42 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, up 11.02% daily. This is the largest single-day percentage growth since June 9th.

The leap pushes Bitcoin’s market capitalization to $ 876.9B, thus making it 43.37% of the total cryptocurrency market. At its highest, the Bitcoin market had peaked at $ 1,184.9B.

In the previous 24 hours, the Bitcoin cryptocurrency was trading in a range of $ 43,292.9 to $ 47,595.8.

Over the past seven days, Bitcoin was seen rising with a gain. The volume of Bitcoin traded in the past 24 hours, at the time of writing, comes in at $ 32.7B, representing 37.51% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It had been trading within a range of $ 40,786.6484 to $ 47,595.8281 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Bitcoin’s price is still 26.71% lower from its all-time high of $ 64,778.04 set on April 14.

Meanwhile in the cryptocurrency market

Ethereum listed at $ 3,212.21 on the Investing.com Index, up 9.04%.

Loading... Advertisements

Cardano was trading at $ 2.2299 on the Investing.com Index, up 7.61%.

The market capitalization of the crypto Ethereum was $ 374.6B, representing 18.53% of the total of all cryptocurrencies, while that of the crypto Cardano reached $ 70.3B and 3.48% of the total.